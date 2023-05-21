State of the City addresses housing, crime, and city's future
Dharmesh Patel was charged with three counts of attempted murder after his wife told authorities he purposefully drove the car off a 250-foot cliff.
As Daniel Penny faces manslaughter charges for Jordan Neely's death, GOP presidential contenders are opening their arms — and wallets — in support.
Coronach RCMP are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing in southwest Saskatchewan late Friday afternoon. They said Devin Thompson was last seen around 5 p.m. CST at a rural property near Readlyn, Sask., roughly 180 kilometres southwest of Regina. At the time, police said he was wearing a hooded light brown denim jacket that goes down to his knees and black rubber boots with green soles. RCMP describe Thompson as approximately four feet tall with light brown hair and brown eyes. Polic
The alleged crime occurred in a suburb of Naples, Florida
A judge has rejected a plea from a disabled woman to shorten her three-year jail sentence over the death of a 77-year-old cyclist.
17-year-old Josh Alexander speaks out after he was suspended from his Canadian Catholic school and later detained for handing out free Bibles at a protest.
Diamond and her sister Tionda left a note for their mother in 2001 and were never seen again
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the town of Renfrew, Ont., late Friday evening. Police officers were called to a home on Vimy Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, OPP said in a release. When they arrived, police say they found a person who had sustained gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The suspect fled before officers got there, OPP said. As of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, no arrests had been announced. OPP issued a public s
Lofti Hassan Misto, 56, was herding his sheep when a Hellfire missile attack killed him on May 3, his family told The Washington Post.
Elizabeth Holmes will start an 11-year prison sentence after being convicted of four fraud charges in connection with her biotech startup Theranos.
MONTREAL — One of Quebec's most wanted criminals was recaptured this week after escaping more than four years ago from a federal prison. Denis Bégin disappeared on Feb. 15, 2019, from a minimum security unit at the Federal Training Centre, north of Montreal. He was caught by Montreal police on Monday, but police said his arrest was not connected to his escape; they refused to give details. Bégin, 62, was serving a life sentence for a 1993 murder committed in Montreal when he escaped. A news rele
Two Florida parents have been arrested on several charges stemming from the hot-car death of their 2-year-old daughter left alone for 14 hours.
Jonathan Hogg, 37, was found by officers on Westleigh Lane in Leigh, Greater Manchester,with serious injuries shortly after 9.10pm on Thursday, following a dog attack. Officers subsequently searched two houses and seized 15 dogs, including six adults and nine puppies, believed to be the same breed as that which attacked Mr Hogg, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said. A 22-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
The remains were identified 35 years after they were found down an embankment, according to a sheriff’s office.
A Washington, D.C. police officer was arrested Friday on charges that he lied about leaking confidential information to Proud Boys extremist group leader Enrique Tarrio and obstructed an investigation after group members destroyed a Black Lives Matter banner in the nation's capital. An indictment alleges that Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Lamond, 47, of Stafford, Virginia, warned Tarrio, then national chairman of the far-right group, that law enforcement had an arrest warrant for him related to the banner's destruction. Tarrio was arrested in Washington two days before Proud Boys members joined the mob in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Earlier this month, Tarrio and three other leaders were convicted of seditious conspiracy charges for what prosecutors said was a plot to keep then-President Donald Trump in the White House after he lost the 2020 election.
The Republican governor has consistently expanded access to guns and called for prayer as a solution, even as the shootings got worse in his state.
The 40-year-old man was on his way home from work when he was killed in the Ohio shooting, his wife said.
Iran has executed three men linked to mass protests against the regime on charges of “waging war against God” after they smuggled a letter out of prison urging residents to help free them.
A Hammonds Plains, N.S., man will spend at least about eight more years in prison for stabbing his girlfriend to death during an act of domestic violence in 2020. Stephen Alexander Beckett pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. He received an automatic life sentence on Tuesday. According to an agreed statement of facts, Beckett called police to his home on April 2, 2020, and told the 911 dispatcher "that someone needed to come arrest him as he had killed his girlfriend." Beckett lat
Patients, staff and authorities weren’t told about the active shooting drill, with many placing terrified 911 calls and heavily armed police officers responding to the scene