State board rejects proposal to build public Catholic charter school
In a resignation letter, Aaron Hillegass wrote a scathing rebuke of the governor’s efforts to transform New College into a conservative beacon.
The Maine mother’s lawsuit comes as advocates warn “outing” transgender students without their consent could be dangerous for those who don’t feel safe at home.
MONTREAL — Muslim groups are speaking out against the Quebec government's intention to ban prayer spaces in public schools, saying they will monitor how the Education Department enforces its new rules. In response to reports that at least two Montreal-area schools had reserved spaces for Muslim students to pray, Education Minister Bernard Drainville promised last week to prohibit schools from doing so. The minister, however, said he wouldn't ban prayer altogether; students who wanted to pray sho
A book ban matters because it restricts access to books, and the ideas within, based on someone's ideological or political objection.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said people seeking to remove books about race and diversity from schools should concentrate on banning assault weapons instead, during an interview with Reuters this week about challenges facing the U.S. education system. Cardona said he was witnessing an unprecedented attack on public education, including specific curricula, in an effort to bolster private schooling. "Instead of focusing on banning books, they should start thinking about banning assault weapons," he said.
The Supreme Court got handed yet another case challenging student-debt relief, this time over a settlement for borrowers who said they were defrauded.
Music instructor claims former school’s anti-discrimination policy trampled on his religious rights
Ofsted has been accused of “murder” in the wake of a head teacher’s death as a union voted in favour of abolishing the regulator.
Aurora Regino, a concerned mother from California's Chico Unified School District, weighs in after the school board votes to uphold a 'parental secrecy policy.'
Student-loan borrowers' relief could see "severe implementation delays" if Congress doesn't increase the Federal Student Aid budget, lawmakers said.
Junior doctors are claiming up to £10,000 tax-free in “life admin” expenses on the NHS, including redirecting their post, and nursery fees, as they strike over pay demands.
The coalition said trans athletes should be allowed to participate on school sports teams “full stop."
Faculty on Rutgers' three campuses will strike Monday, shutting down classes for the first time in the university's 256-year history.
A Henniker man is behind bars after police said he threatened to kill students at Hillsboro-Deering High School while at the campus on Monday afternoon.
Thousands of professors, part-time lecturers and graduate student workers at New Jersey's flagship university went on strike Monday — the first such job action in the school's 257-year history. Classes were still being held at Rutgers as picket lines were set up at the school's campuses in New Brunswick/Piscataway, Newark and Camden, though students said some had been canceled due to the strike. Union officials decided Sunday night to go on strike, citing a stalemate in contract talks that have been ongoing since July.
Prosecutors in the Virginia city where a 6-year-old shot his teacher in an elementary school classroom are investigating whether the “actions or omissions" of any school employees could lead to criminal charges, according to court documents released Tuesday. Howard Gwynn, the commonwealth's attorney in Newport News, filed a petition for a special grand jury to probe if any “security failures” contributed to the shooting at Richneck Elementary in January that seriously wounded teacher Abby Zwerner. The child used his mother's 9mm handgun to shoot Zwerner.
A violation of Penn State’s vehicle code could carry a fine worth up to $75.
This mom of a student with Down syndrome shares her frustration about high turnover in the special education system.
This is the second school district McMastser has asked for an investigation into.
The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an event in which at least 4 people are killed or wounded by gun violence. By that definition, there have been 146 mass shootings in the US in 2023, 16 of which ended with 4 or more deaths at once.