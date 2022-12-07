State assessments paused in Palm Beach County due to internet connection problems

The Canadian Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson may need to consider changes to his defensive staff following the season. Maybe even sooner. The Jaguars (4-8) are well on their way to becoming the NFL’s worst defense, and there doesn’t seem to be an explanation for the sudden decline. The young unit — Jacksonville starts two rookies and two second-year pros — has been downright dreadful in its last three games, culminating with a 40-14 loss at Detroit on Sunday in which the Li