State Assembly 10th District: KCRA sits down with candidates Eric Guerra, Stephanie Nguyen
The state Assembly race to represent areas including south Sacramento and Elk Grove in the 10th District is between two Democratic city councilmembers: Sacramento councilmember Eric Guerra and Elk Grove council member Stephanie Nguyen. In separate interviews with KCRA 3, the candidates each shared similar sentiments when reflecting on their backgrounds and how they got to where they are now. "I never thought I would ever be an elected official, coming from picking fruits and vegetables up and down the Sacramento region to representing one of the largest cities in California," Guerra said.