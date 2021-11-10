Startled pup barks at giant rock snail
Toronto fans saw their teams's five-game win streak snapped in a rough loss to the Los Angeles Kings but are recent Maple Leafs performances enough to maintain an optimistic outlook in this 'last-dance' season?
Despite being labelled one of the more “raw” prospects in the 2021 NBA Draft lottery, Scottie Barnes has turned heads in the early going.
The Ducks announced on Tuesday that Bob Murray had been placed on indefinite leave.
Everybody knows Andrei Vasilevskiy is the best goaltender in the NHL, but who's No. 2?
The midfielder, 26, also represents the French national team
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have placed a sixth player in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, announcing Wednesday that defenceman Josh Brown has been added to the list. Brown joins forwards Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell and Connor Brown and defencemen Victor Mete and Nick Holden on the list. Associate coach Jack Capuano is also in the league's COVID-19 protocol. Mete was added to the list Tuesday, hours before the Senators faced the Boston Bruins. Ottawa cancelled its practice Monday for precautionar
Lillard is not happy with how referees are handling the changes with the foul rules.
Murray was placed on administrative leave indefinitely while a third party investigates accusations of improper professional conduct against the Ducks GM.
Jokic's shove on Monday resulted in discipline handed down by the NBA.
"Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn't have the tools to cope with the struggle."
The NHL has reportedly informed the legal team for John Doe 2 that it will not cover any cost associated with his and his family's suffering.
WR Allen Lazard was also fined.
Dalvin Cook allegedly physically abused his ex-girlfriend last year and held her hostage in his Minnesota home, she said in a new lawsuit on Tuesday.
Scottie Pippen continues to build hype for his new book, which was released Tuesday.
Erin Skalde called the last three years "deeply challenging," and said her plan now is to advocate for other victims of sexual assault.
Let's check in on the fantasy basketball landscape as we head into Week 4 of the season.
Russell Wilson's return from injury for the Seahawks against the Packers headlines a packed Week 10 slate in the NFL.
Is there value in backing some preseason favorites in the futures market after their slow starts?
Check out Jennifer Eakins' latest boom-or-bust fantasy plays who could just get you the W in Week 10.
The Canadian Premier League is coming to Vancouver. The league announced Wednesday that a ninth franchise will come on board for the 2023 season. It's the first addition since Atletico Ottawa joined in 2020. "Not only is it great for soccer in Canada, I think it's great for the Canadian Premier League," said commissioner David Clanachan. "I think it's great for all our fans and supporters. And for everything we're trying to build … For me, every time we take a step forward, it's not only a step