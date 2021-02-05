'We’re starting off the year on a weaker footing': Economist
Sarah House, Wells Fargo Senior Economist, joins Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung to break down the January jobs report.
Just over a month after winning the U.S. Open in September 2019, things changed in a big way for Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu. A knee injury suffered in October 2019 began a 15-month inactive stretch that is set to end when Andreescu plays her first match at the Australian Open, which starts Monday (Sunday night in Canada). Here is a look at what's transpired for Andreescu since the day she hurt her left knee in China: Oct. 30, 2019: Andreescu is eliminated from championship contention at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China when she retires from a match against Karolina Pliskova with a knee injury. Oct. 31, 2019: Andreescu withdraws from the WTA Finals prior to her final round-robin match against Elina Svitolina. "It's the last tournament of the season," Andreescu said. "You want to go all out, but stuff happens. You just got to take a step back, re-evaluate. That's what I did. I think this is the best decision for me right now.'' Nov. 4, 2019: Andreescu's coach Sylvain Bruneau says he hopes the injury will not affect off-season training. No exact details of her injury are released. "We're seeing a few doctors now and it looks like she's going to need some time off and she's going to need rehab,'' Bruneau said. "But it seems like it will hopefully be under control and it's not going to be something that's going to be too serious. So hopefully that's the case.'' Dec. 9, 2019: Andreescu is named the unanimous winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's athlete of the year. She's the first tennis player to win the award. Dec. 10, 2019: Andreescu says she's hopeful the knee injury will not hamper the start of her 2020 season. "Well I don't need surgery so I wouldn't say it's very bad,'' she said. "I can't really say much about it. I'm just trying to rehab as much as possible and stay as positive as I can.'' Dec. 11, 2019: Google says Andreescu was the top trending Canadian in 2019. She's also named the WTA Tour's top newcomer of the year. Dec. 24, 2019: Andreescu withdraws from the season-opening ASB Classic in New Zealand, a tournament in which she broke through to reach the final the previous season. Dec. 26, 2019: Andreescu wins the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as CP's female athlete of the year. Jan. 11, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season. "The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year,'' Andreescu said. "It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body.'' Jan. 28, 2020: Andreescu is named to Canada's Fed Cup team for a tie against Switzerland the following week, raising hopes for her return. Feb. 7-8, 2020: Andreescu doesn't end up playing in a loss to Switzerland. She was tabbed to play doubles, but Switzerland clinched the tie before the fifth rubber. March 7, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., site of her first career WTA Tour tournament win a year earlier. However, the 2020 edition ends up being cancelled later in the month because of the COVID-19 pandemic. April 26, 2020: Andreescu makes one of her first appearances of the year for the public in a televised benefit in support of Canadian front-line workers during the pandemic. May 22, 2020: Andreescu is placed on the entry list for the Credit One Bank Invitational in June in Charleston, S.C., an event created with the WTA Tour on hiatus during the pandemic. June 17, 2020: Andreescu tweets in support of the United States Tennis Association's drive to hold the U.S. Open during the pandemic. She says she plans to make the most of her chance to return to the court and to reconnect with fellow players. June 23, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the Credit One Bank Invitational. Aug. 4, 2020: Andreescu is placed on the initial entry list for the U.S. Open. Aug. 13, 2020: Andreescu withdraws from the U.S. Open, denying her a chance to defend her title. "I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level,'' Andreescu said in a statement. "The U.S. Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss ... being there. However, I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the COVID pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at the highest level.'' Sept. 19, 2020: Andreescu's agent confirms she will not play in the French Open, the season's final Grand Slam. Sept. 22, 2020: Andreescu announces she will take the rest of the season off to focus on her health and training. "As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, I have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics,'' Andreescu said. "I want to use this time to focus my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever.'' Oct. 28, 2020: A video clip posted by Andreescu shows her training on an outdoor clay court, moving without limitation and without injury tape on her joints. Bruneau later confirms she has been training in Monte Carlo. Nov. 10, 2020: Andreescu says she plans to return for the WTA Tour's Australian swing in late January. "Being away from the court for so long has not been easy for me but I am excited to share that I will be returning to the court in 2021, starting with the Australian swing and the Australian Open,'' Andreescu said. "I am feeling really good about the progress I've made during my time off, and I'm ready to get back to competing and doing what I love.'' Dec. 23, 2020: Andreescu posts a picture of her training in Dubai, but she does not compete in the tour's season-opening event in the United Arab Emirates in January. Jan. 11, 2021: Andreescu's agency says she will make her return at the Melbourne Summer Series later in the month. Jan. 16, 2021: Bruneau announces he has tested positive for COVID-19 after the flight to Melbourne. Andreescu's agent says the player was starting a 14-day hard quarantine at her hotel after Bruneau's result. More than 45 other players were in the same situation after two affected flights. Feb. 2, 2021: Andreescu pulls out of the Grampians Trophy, a tune-up for players emerging from hard quarantine, saying she'll make her return at the Australian Open. Feb. 4, 2021: Andreescu says she is physically and mentally ready to return to competitive play for the first time in 15 months at the Australian Open. She says she suffered a torn meniscus in October 2019. Andreescu will face Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania in the first round. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
Canadian lawyer and vocal IOC member Dick Pound believes Olympians should still be high priority for the COVID-19 vaccine, despite news they won't be required for participation in the Tokyo Games this summer. While Pound says the first doses need to go to frontline workers and other vulnerable people, hefeels Olympians should be in the conversation when countries sit down to determine who's next. "Don't forget each country will be sending athletes into practically the epicentre of where COVID began," Pound told The Canadian Press in an interview on Friday. "And think about protecting them the way you would if you were sending diplomats or armed forces." Pound pointed out that he doesn't believe any Olympic athlete "would say 'Me first,' and push the 98-year-old widow out of the way." The International Olympic Committee and Japanese government released "Playbooks" earlier this week meant to detail how organizers plan to safely host more than 15,000 athletes amid a global pandemic, and reassure the more than 80 per cent of Japanese residents who said in recent polls the Games should be postponed or cancelled. The Playbooks confirmed that participants won't need to be vaccinated. Vaccinating athletes against a virus that has killed more than 20,000 Canadians is a hot-button topic, heightened by the country's sputtering vaccine rollout. "I don't think there'd be many gold medals handed out for how we've dealt with (the pandemic)," Pound said. The Canadian Olympic Committee told The Canadian Press that it won't jump the queue, and recognizes front-line workers and the vulnerable must come first. The IOC has said that vaccines are among important counter-measures. COC chief executive officer David Shoemaker said Canada will send a team to Tokyo regardless, but told The Canadian Press he had relayed the IOC's message about vaccines to Ottawa, "but we asked nothing of the federal government." Reiterating his support for vaccinating athletes, Pound said Canadians should remember that the team represents them. "You have a certain amount of pride in how your Olympic team's performance, and if we can minimize that risk, so much the better," Pound said. The Olympics open July 23 and the Paralympics a month later. The IOC addressed Olympic athletes and their representatives earlier this week, and president Thomas Bach stressed the huge unknown still looming over the Games. “At this moment in time, no scientist can predict the health situation in 206 national Olympic committees at the time of the Olympics,” Bach said in a video address, obtained by The Associated Press. Bach said the IOC was learning new information each day and asked for the athletes' patience. Canada was a front-runner in the decision to postpone the Olympics to 2021, and the IOC and Japanese officials have insisted that the Games won't be postponed again. Pound said the insistence on going ahead this summer "emanates from the Japanese. "They said we can hold the balls in the air for a year. But not longer than that. Because they've got commitments for all the use of the facilities and the Olympic village and all these sort of things," Pound said. "They were able to renegotiate everything for a year, but not longer than that." The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics were also in the news this week as Thursday marked one year out from the opening ceremonies. China's reported human rights violations prompted a coalition of 180 human rights groups, including several Canadian organizations, to call for a boycott. Pound is firmly against a boycott, saying that they don't work. He feels the responsibility to pressure the Chinese government shouldn't fall on athletes and sport. "I have sympathy for all of the human rights groups. Don't begrudge that. But (a boycott) is pretty parallel to what China's doing, what (human rights groups) are complaining about," Pound said. "In a sense you're going to take away all the rights of Canadian athletes and put them in effective jail for a political purpose that is designed to bring about conduct change." Sport has a particular role to play in the world, Pound added, and even in troubled times, there's a message that sport can deliver that others can't. "And if governments are mad at the Chinese, they have all kinds of ways of demonstrating that," Pound said. "There are certainly ways to send a message to China other than destroying the lives and careers of Olympic athletes." Canada won't participate in a boycott. Shoemaker and Paralympic counterpart Karen O’Neill stressed the ineffectiveness of boycotts earlier this week, as well as the importance of Canada’s participation in Beijing. Canada joined a U.S.-led boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow in protest of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
Toronto-born Ewan Ashman will be rooting for Scotland when the Six Nations Rugby Championship kicks off this weekend. The 20-year-old Ashman is one of four hookers in the Scottish squad. Ashman is not in Scotland's matchday 23 for Saturday's match at Twickenham, which marks the 150th anniversary year of the first-ever international between the two rivals. But Canadian officials will be watching the Six Nations competition closely, knowing Ashman will be lost to them if capped by the Scots. While proud of his Canadian roots, Ashman has always followed Scotland. "I support Canada as well. But growing up, I'd go watch Scotland games. Obviously it's kind of home for me," he said in an interview. Ashman, who plays his club rugby for England's Sale Sharks, has already represented Scotland at youth level but can switch international allegiance providing he does not win a cap. Ashman was born in Canada to a Scottish father and English mother. His parents spent some eight years in Toronto thanks to his father's construction job. Ashman was four when the family returned to Britain. "I'm Scottish and Canadian. I don't really mention the English part," he said with a laugh. "I'm a proud Canadian," he added. "I try to go back there as much as possible." He has toured Canada as a teenager with his school team, playing in British Columbia. "I almost wanted to stay over there, before I did well with Sale here … It was unbelievable. I loved it," he said. Ashman turned heads at the 2019 World Rugby U20 Championship, scoring seven tries to lead the tournament. He played in the Six Nations U20 Championship in both the 2019 and 2020 U20 Six Nations and has 11 tries in 15 appearances at youth level. He's still a work in progress, having made just two appearances for the Sale first team. Ashman got his senior opportunity with Scotland with fellow hookers Fraser Brown and Stuart McInally both injured. "I was quite surprised," he said of the call-up. "Obviously I'm just happy to be in the squad. Anything more than that's a bonus," he added. "I obviously want to get capped but at the same time I'm 20 years old. I'm learning from the older guys, they're really helpful." Glasgow Warriors hooker George Turner, who has 12 caps, gets the start Saturday for seventh-ranked Scotland against No. 2 England with uncapped David Cherry of Edinburgh Rugby on the bench. Glasgow hooker Grant Stewart, who has three caps, is also in the Scottish squad. Ashman has been savouring his time in the Scottish camp in Edinburgh. "It's been good. It's been hard. My body's aching," said the six-foot-one 245-pounder. Ashman, who has a twin sister and older brother, grew up in Manchester and started playing rugby for local club Sandbach RUFC. He moved to Sale at 17, playing for the Sharks' under-18 side. He made his Premiership debut last September, coming on as a substitute against Leicester Tigers. At Sale, he is learning from forwards coach Dorian West, a former England hooker, and South African Akker van der Merwe, who is the team's No. 1 hooker. "It's a good place to be for a young hooker," he said. Ashman played centre and back-row forward growing up, only switching to hooker four years ago. He sees himself as a "modern hooker," mobile and ready to run with the ball. Rugby, he said, "is all I've really wanted to do since I was five years old." The Canadian men are currently ranked 23rd in the world. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
CALGARY — Hockey Canada has cancelled its 2021 spring national championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The affected tournaments include the Esso Cup women's under-18 championship, the Telus Cup men's U18 championship, the Centennial Cup junior A championship and the Allan Cup national senior championship. All four events are being cancelled for a second straight year. The Esso Cup was set to be held in Prince Albert, Sask., which had retained the hosting rights after the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19. Lloydminster, Alta., is scheduled to host the event in 2022. The hosting rights for the 2021 Telus Cup were already undetermined after Sydney, N.S., was deferred a year to 2022. Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., which was to be the host city of the cancelled 2020 tournament, was considered as the 2021 host before Friday's announcement. The Centennial Cup was set to be played in Penticton, B.C. The 2022 event is scheduled to be held in Estevan, Sask. The 2020 Allan Cup was to be held in Hamilton and Dundas, Ont., before it was cancelled. The cancellation of this year's tournament was expected after Allan Cup Hockey commissioner Tom Strauch announced the senior league would not play this year due to the pandemic. "We believe the decision to cancel our spring 2021 national championships is the safest decision given the ongoing uncertainty of the pandemic at a local level, as well as the uncertainty around each region being able to compete for a national championship," Hockey Canada said in a statement. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. The Canadian Press
A most unique Australian Open offers several intriguing storylines for the seven Canadians in the singles field. Bianca Andreescu's long-awaited return tops the list. There's a sizzler of a first-round matchup on tap between young guns Denis Shapovalov and Jannik Sinner. Rebecca Marino's comeback continues with her first Grand Slam appearance since 2013. Youngster Leylah Annie Fernandez is eager to show she's the real deal. Vasek Pospisil is brimming with confidence after being named the ATP Tour comeback player of the year. Shapovalov, Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, are all seeded and appear to have the potential for a strong run Down Under. "Possibly a breakout performance, meaning a Grand Slam final, for one of them," said tennis broadcaster Robert Bettauer, a former national team coach. "It's not out of the question." Raonic reached a Slam final in 2016, falling to Andy Murray at Wimbledon. Andreescu became the first Canadian to win a Slam singles title in 2019 when she beat Serena Williams at the U.S. Open. With only a handful of active COVID-19 cases in the entire country, Australian Open organizers are planning to let in 30,000 spectators each day. That's about half the usual number at the event. A 14-day quarantine behind them, players will begin first-round play Monday (Sunday evening Eastern Time) at Melbourne Park. Preparations were further hampered this week when a hotel worker tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a one-day pause at warm-up tournaments. "Tennis players really have to constantly manage and adjust and adapt to their environment," said Bettauer, the CEO of the Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence. "This is extraordinary of course. "But I think most players will very quickly go into adaptation mode." Shapovalov, the No. 11 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., should have his hands full with the 19-year-old Sinner, the highest-ranked teenager on the ATP Tour at No. 36. The Italian reached the quarterfinals at the most final Grand Slam of 2020 — the French Open. The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, drew German lucky loser Cedrik-Marcel Stebe while Raonic, the No. 14 seed from Thornhill, Ont., opens against Argentina's Federico Coria. Auger-Aliassime also has advanced to the semifinals of a tune-up event in Melbourne. Pospisil, from Vancouver, was saddled with a tough draw. His first-round opponent is fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Raonic could meet top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the fourth round. A third-round showdown between Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime is also a possibility. After a 15-month break from competitive match play, Andreescu will open against Romanian lucky loser Mihaela Buzarnescu. "I don't feel like I have too much pressure on my shoulders," Andreescu said Friday from Melbourne. "Yes, I'm seeded, but I haven't played in so long. "I just want to go out there and play where I have the mindset I'm so goddamn grateful to be on the court." Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., confirmed on the video call that she suffered a torn meniscus at the WTA Finals in October 2019, a couple months after winning the U.S. Open. She chose to focus on training last year rather than return to the WTA Tour when play resumed after a pause due to the pandemic. The 18-year-old Fernandez, the world No. 89 from Laval, Que., will open against 18th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium. Marino, who took a five-year break from the sport before returning in 2018, faces Australian wild-card entry Kimberly Birrell. The Vancouver player, who reached a career high No. 38 in 2011, is currently ranked No. 316. Birrell holds the No. 624 position. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
GENEVA — The latest Champions League reform plan is faring better than a failed club-driven proposal two years ago, though Europe’s top leagues said they have concerns after discussing it on Friday. UEFA-led talks on approving changes for the 2024-25 season are steering away from a traditional group stage toward a single league table that gives all 36 teams 10 games each in a variation of the ‘Swiss System’ format created in chess tournaments. That format promises to raise club prize money by giving UEFA 180 group-stage games to sell to broadcasters instead of the current 96. It also needs to find four extra midweek slots in an already busy program for domestic leagues. “The European Leagues have raised strong concerns about more matchdays of such a flexible system in an already very congested calendar,” the 30-nation group said after an online meeting. Entry to the Champions League from domestic success is also key for the leagues, who want title winners in mid-ranking countries to get their chance on the biggest stage. The UEFA proposal also suggests some of the extra four entries when the current 32-team format is expanded could go to teams based on their historic record in European competitions. Rewarding teams based on their UEFA ranking would be a safety net for storied members of the influential European Club Association who do not qualify on merit. European Leagues said its members “also questioned the possible impact of access (to UEFA competitions) as well as commercial components on the sporting and financial balance of domestic leagues.” The leagues want more UEFA prize money — this season is worth almost 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to the 32 Champions League teams — directed toward closing the wealth gap between clubs in European soccer. Still, there is a more solid base for progress than the previous negotiations which collapsed 18 months ago. “The vision based on the so-called ‘Swiss Model’ is an improvement compared to the more radical proposals that emerged in 2019,” the leagues said. UEFA will brief its 55 member federations on Tuesday on the competitions proposal, which also affects the Europa League and the third-tier Europa Conference League that starts next season. Agreement on the 2024-25 proposals are likely before UEFA's annual congress of members on April 20, to be held in Montreux, Switzerland. __ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press
Fifty years later, it remains the most impressive bunker shot in the history of golf, mainly because of the location. The moon. Apollo 14 commander Alan B. Shepard Jr. and his crew brought back 42 kilograms of moon rocks on Feb. 6, 1971. Left behind were two golf balls that Shepard, who later described the moon's surface as “one big sand trap,” hit with a makeshift 6-iron to become a footnote in history. Francis Ouimet put golf on the front page of American newspapers by winning the 1913 U.S. Open. Gene Sarazen put the Masters on the map by holing a 235-yard shot for an albatross in the final round of his 1935 victory. Shepard outdid them all. He put golf in outer space. “He might have put golf on the moon map,” Jack Nicklaus said this week. “I thought it was unique for the game of golf that Shepard thought so much about the game that he would take a golf club to the moon and hit a shot.” Shepard waited until the end of the mission before he surprised American viewers and all but a few at NASA who did not know what Shepard had up his sleeve — or in this case, up his socks. That's how he got the golf gear in space. “Houston, you might recognize what I have in my hand as the contingency sample return; it just so happens to have a genuine 6-iron on the bottom of it,” Shephard said. "In my left hand, I have a little white pellet that’s familiar to millions of Americans.” He hit more moon than ball on his first two attempts. The third he later referred to as a shank. And he caught the last one flush, or as flush as an astronaut can hit a golf ball while swinging with one hand in a pressurized space suit that weighs 180 pounds (on Earth). “We used to say it was the longest shot in the history of the world because it hasn't come down yet,” famed golf instructor Butch Harmon said with a laugh. Harmon is loosely connected with the shot through his relationship with Jack Harden Sr., the former head pro at River Oaks Country Club in Houston whom Shepard asked to build him a 6-iron he could take to the moon. Harden managed to attach the head of a Wilson Staff Dyna-Power 6-iron to a collapsible tool used to collect lunar rocks. The shots did come down on the moon. Still up for debate is how far they went. “Miles and miles and miles,” Shepard said in a light moment that was broadcast in colour to a captive television audience watching from nearly 240,000 miles away. Not quite. The shot for years has been estimated at 200 yards, remarkable considering how much the bulk of his space suit restricted Shepard's movement. He had even practiced in his space suit in a bunker in Houston when no one was around. On occasion of the 50-year anniversary, British-based imaging specialist Andy Saunders provided a more accurate account. Saunders, who is working on a book called, “Apollo Remastered,” worked out through digital enhancing and stacking techniques of video footage that the first shot went 24 yards. The second ball went 40 yards. Former PGA champion Jimmy Walker hits a 6-iron about 200 yards on Earth. Walker, a space enthusiast with a skill and passion for astrophotography, worked with the USGA and Saunders as the Apollo 14 anniversary neared to see how far he could hit a 6-iron in one-sixth gravity of the moon. “He was known for saying miles and miles,” Walker said. “They took my launch conditions and said my ball would fly 4,600 yards and it would have just over a minute of hang time.” That would be a little over 2 1/2 miles. That also would be a conventional 6-iron while wearing golf shoes and a sweater vest. What stands out all these years later is Shepard even thinking about taking a golf club to the moon and back. The inspiration came from Bob Hope, who carried a golf club just about everywhere he went. That included a trip to NASA headquarters in Houston a year before the Apollo 14 mission. According to USGA historian Michael Trostel, that's what made Shepard realize a golf shot would be the ideal illustration of the moon's gravitational pull. To build a club, he found the right person in Harden at River Oaks. “He was incessant tinkerer with equipment,” said Brandel Chamblee, a Golf Channel analyst and longtime friend of Harden's son. "I would tease Jack and his father, any club they got had been ‘Hardenized.’ No club off the rack was ever good enough for them. They always changed the lie, the loft, the bounce. They used lead tape. It was apropos he made Shepard's 6-iron.” Convincing his superiors took some doing. In a 1998 interview with NASA, Shepard said he ran his idea by the director of the Manned Spaceflight Center who told him, “Absolutely no way.” Shepard told him club and two golf balls wouldn't cost the taxpayers anything. And he would only do it if the entire mission was a complete success. Shepard said he told director Bob Gilruth, “I will not be so frivolous. I want to wait until the very end of the mission, stand in front of the television camera, whack these golf balls with this makeshift club, fold it up, stick it in my pocket, climb up the ladder, and close the door, and we’ve gone.” The actual club is one of the prize exhibits at the USGA Museum in New Jersey, which came with one awkward moment. “He donates it at a ceremony at the 1974 U.S. Open,” Trostel said. "NASA called him later and said it was looking at the club for the Smithsonian. He said he already had donated it to the USGA Museum. They said, ‘Mr. Shepard, that’s government property.' We had a replica commissioned and gave it to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.” For years, no one knew what golf balls he used and Shepard was determined to avoid any commercialism. Chamblee and Harmon unlocked the mystery this week, and it came with a twist. They were range balls from River Oaks. “Within the Hardens, the legacy is he gave him golf balls from the range that had ‘Property of Jack Harden’ on them,” Chamblee said. “Technically — if the balls aren't melted — Jack is the only person who owns property on the moon.” All because of a one-handed swing by Shepard, still the only person to hit a golf ball on the moon. “It was designed to be a fun thing,” Shepard said in the 1998 interview, five months before his death. “Fortunately, it is still a fun thing.” Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — The New York Mets defeated third baseman and outfielder J.D. Davis, and the Baltimore Orioles beat outfielder Anthony Santander in the first two of 13 scheduled salary arbitration cases this month. Davis will receive a raise from $592,463 to $2.1 million rather than his $2,475,000 request. The decision by Gil Vernon, Mark Burstein and Jeanne Vonhof was announced Friday, three days after they heard the case. Because of the pandemic, hearings are being conducted by Zoom for the first time rather than in person. Davis, 27, hit .247 with six homers and 19 RBIs during the pandemic-shortened season. Santander gets a raise from $572,500 to $2.1 million rather than his $2,475,000 request, the same figures exchanged by Davis and the Mets. Santander’s case was heard Wednesday by arbitrators Melinda Gordon, Richard Bloch and Frederic Horowitz. Santander, 26, hit .261 with 11 homers and 32 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened season. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time. A decisions is pending for Tampa Bay first baseman Ji-Man Choi. The 29-year-old Choi asked for a raise to $2.45 million, and the Rays argued for $1.85 million. Margaret Brogan, Gary Kendellen and Brian Keller heard the case Thursday. Choi hit .230 with three homers and 16 RBIs last year, then batted .240 (10 for 40) with two homers and four RBIs as the Rays advanced to the World Series and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He batted .261 with 19 homers and 63 RBIs in 2019. Choi had a base salary of $850,000 last year and earned $427,148 in prorated pay, including performance bonuses. Still scheduled for hearings are Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes and pitcher Walker Buehler; Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Yarbrough; Houston shortstop Carlos Correa; St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty; Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ; Los Angeles Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani; San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano; and Atlanta pitcher Mike Sorotka and shortstop Dansby Swanson. Teams won seven of 12 hearings last year, including six of the first seven, and had a winning record for the fourth time in six years. There were 112 players eligible for arbitration who agreed to one-year contracts on Jan. 15, the day players and figures swapped proposed figures. Those with deals included New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor ($22.3 million), Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant ($19.5 million), Dodgers outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger ($16.1 million) and shortstop Corey Seager ($13.75 million), coming off the NL Championship Series and World Series MVP awards. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press