Starters for Game 6 | FastCast
Framber Valdez to start Game 6 as the Astros lead the Phillies 3-2, plus Zach Wheeler takes the hill on this edition of FastCast
PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th
CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.
CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.
Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne
TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte
Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.
One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic
When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn
PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e
As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau
CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo
CALGARY — Canada's Brad Gushue defeated Randie Shen of Chinese Taipei 11-3 to secure the top seed in the playoffs at the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Friday. Gushue's rink from St. John's, N.L., sits ahead of the Americans (6-1), South Korea (6-1) and Japan (3-4) in the standings with round-robin play coming to a close. Canada (6-1) is set to take on Japan, winners of three straight, in the semifinals on Saturday. “Japan has looked like a different (team) over the last couple of game
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t
A woman from Whitefish Lake First Nation in northern Alberta has become the first Indigenous woman in Canada to get her pro card in a strongwoman competition. Angela Houle, 39, accomplished the feat on Oct. 22 when she battled it out against other amateur strongwomen in the Strongman Corporation of Canada's National Championship in Thunder Bay for the chance at a pro card. "I worked so hard for it," Houle said. "I couldn't believe how I felt. It was like a spiritual moment for me." Houle said it
A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private