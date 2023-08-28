How it started, how it's going for now-former Browns kicker Cade York
In under a year, Cade York went from being the toast of the town in Cleveland to being yet another player released from the team and replaced with a trade.
In under a year, Cade York went from being the toast of the town in Cleveland to being yet another player released from the team and replaced with a trade.
CHICAGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-hander Adrian Houser on the 15-day injured list on Monday with right elbow stiffness. Houser started Sunday's 10-6 victory over San Diego, but he was lifted after two innings. He was charged with four runs and four hits. “I know he came in feeling pretty good today. He was optimistic about how he felt,” manager Craig Counsell said before the opener of a three-game series at the Chicago Cubs. “Before I kind of express real optimism, I'd like to ki
“I can’t even start to imagine something out there that big.”
The fallout from that kiss at the World Cup winning ceremony has overshadowed Spain's win and sparked a national debate.
“I have to watch the NBA finals and they have world champion on their heads. World champion of what? The United States?"
It's a big summer for Connor Brown, who just signed a contract with the Edmonton Oilers in July.
The former tennis pro and mom to son Theodore, 1, says she still loves the US Open — but only as a spectator these days
From Aaron Rodgers to first-round rookies, quarterbacks once again seized the spotlight as teams made their final tune-ups before the regular season.
The Blue Jays need to turn on the jets if they're going to make the playoffs, and they need to do it right now.
Erwin Goldbloom still is reeling over the loss of his wife, Linda Goldbloom, who was killed after a foul ball hit her in the head at Dodger Stadium five years ago.
At Toronto's Fan Expo Canada, Christie Brinkley revealed the moment she got stuck on a spinnaker on a Sports Illustrated shoot on a boat.
TORONTO (AP) — Cleveland right-hander Noah Syndergaard was designated for assignment following Sunday’s extra-inning win over Toronto after pitching six innings against the Blue Jays. Syndergaard allowed five runs and four hits against the team that drafted him in the first round in 2010. He gave up three home runs. “He just had trouble keeping it in the ballpark,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said of Syndergaard after Sunday’s 10-7 win. “Only a couple of hits for a while. But then the home
The court is crammed in between the Arthur Ashe and Grandstand Stadiums.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
The server steps up to the baseline and then … bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce.
Like Ricky Bobby, but inside the car.
Chris Buescher won the race but Daytona's highlights once again feature a wild crash (Ryan Preece) and a scary head-on hit by Ryan Blaney.
Bo Bichette was removed from Sunday's game just over a week after being activated from the injured list.
The Dutch driver won a record-equalling ninth successive race in his home grand prix on Sunday.
Bronny celebrated USC Football's 56-28 victory against San Jose State with his college teammates on Saturday night
"Don’t get me wrong. I love the U.S., at times — but that ain’t the world," Lyles said after winning gold at the track and field world championships in Hungary