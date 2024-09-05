Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Brian Thomas Jr. ready to take off in Week 1?

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Tera Roberts makes her opening week sit-start decisions when it comes to a trio of borderline flex options.

I'm Tara Roberts for Yahoo Fantasy with stardom.

Sit for week one.

I've got three players to talk about this week three borderline players.

We will start off with my favorite start of the week.

Brian Thomas, Brian Thomas is chilling all the way back at wide receiver 42 but make no mistake.

He will outperform his ranking this week.

Thomas is poised to immediately step into Calvin Ridley's role.

Ridley's 2023 production was disappointing but that was because it didn't really pay off for his ad P. We would be thrilled for Thomas to hit those numbers and his campaign starts off with a week one matchup against Miami where the Jags should be chasing points.

Start Thomas with confidence.

Now let's talk about everyone's favorite.

Boom bust receiver Rashid Shaheed playing against the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers were a tough matchup for receivers in 2023 but with significant off season losses, they should struggle across the board but I am still worried about Rashid Shaheed in this matchup because if the Saints control this game on the ground, there's no real need to air the ball out downfield.

Plus Shaheed has been dealing with an injury and the Saints may limit his usage if the game isn't actually competitive.

A Shaheed boom week is always in play but it is not worth the risk in week one.

Sit him.

The Bills receiving core is a mystery and while it is tough to discern exactly who will be the leading receiver this week, we do want to lean into someone because this matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is juicy points are expected to fly and shaker is the only incumbent receiver who has experience in this offense and he did finish the 2023 season with strong performances including 10 receptions and two touchdowns in the postseason.

I love Keon Coleman for the season as a whole, but if there's one Bills receiver that I trust the most in week one, it is Khalil Shakir.