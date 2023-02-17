Stars show up at every turn in 'Amsterdam'

The Daily Beast

ReutersWith invites for the coronation of King Charles due to be sent out within days, the will-they-won’t-they over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attendance is intensifying.Given the couple are considered sure to be invited by all informed sources (as the Royalist has long predicted), the question has now shifted to whether or not they will accept the invitation.The Mirror’s respected royal correspondent Russell Myers reports Wednesday that the couple are still undecided on whether to attend