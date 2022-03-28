The stars of 'CODA' hit the red carpet

STORY: Feel-good deaf family drama "CODA" will battle a dark Western, "The Power of the Dog," for the prestigious best picture prize.

Troy Kotsur who stars in "CODA" was also up for best supporting actor. Speaking on the red carpet before later winning the award he said he was "overwhelmed."

"It's such a blessing because there are so many people that are accepting me and accepting a new perspective. They're looking at me as an actor who just happens to be deaf. I'm not a victim. I'm not someone to have sympathy for. It's different. You know, I'm just an actor and I'm glad to see Hollywood change its perspective and it's an honor to be here and I'm actually standing on the red carpet of the Oscars at this moment, and so I never thought this would happen to me."