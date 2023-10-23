Starmer visits South Wales steelworks

The Wrap

The Republican, who is portrayed by Mikey Day, was consoled by Bowen Yang's George Santos, Chloe Fineman's Lauren Boebert and James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump The post ‘SNL’ Takes Aim at Jim Jordan’s Failed House Speaker Bid in Cold Open: ‘All I Want To Do Is Get Congress Back to Work so I Can Shut It Down Again’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.