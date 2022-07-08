Starmer: 'This is a very good week' for the Labour Party
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called it a "very good week" for his party, which he contrasted with a Conservative Party he said was "tearing itself apart".
Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers say assistant coaches Dave Manson and Glen Gulutzan will return next season as the NHL team shored up its hockey operations staff on Thursday. The Oilers also announced that goalie coach Dustin Schwartz and video coach Jeremy Coupal will return, while Brad Holland has been promoted to assistant general manager, professional scouting. Manson joined the Oilers from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors alongside head coach Jay Woodcroft in February. The 55
Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi
MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli
The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.
Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.
MONTREAL (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity. The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson. “Manon is an excellent communicat
Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.
It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the
TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue
Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i
HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar
NEW YORK (AP) — Back in a game at last, Jacob deGrom was sharp. The New York Mets ace struck out five of the six batters he faced and threw 18 of 24 pitches for strikes Sunday night in his first minor league rehabilitation start for Class A St. Lucie. The only hiccup for deGrom against the Jupiter Hammerheads in Port St. Lucie, Florida, came when he hit a batter with a pitch. It was the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction i
MONTREAL — Pierre Dorion saw a familiar face at dinner. Less than 24 hours later, the Senators general manager added a big piece to his young, skilled roster. Ottawa acquired winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks for three draft picks Thursday, including the No. 7 selection at the 2022 NHL draft. Chicago also gets the 39th pick this year and a third-round selection in 2024. Dorion and Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson were at the same restaurant Wednesday night in Montreal. The pair had di
GUADALUPE, Mexico — A slow start turned into a goal rush Tuesday night as Canada blanked Trinidad and Tobago 6-0 to open play at the CONCACAF W Championship. Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked sixth in the world compared to No. 76 for Trinidad. Despite dominating play, Canada held a slim 1-0 lead two-thirds of the way through the match on captain Christine Sinclair's 190th international goal. Determined Trinidad defending and some errant finishing made for Canadian frustration. Bu
The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.
Canada's women's indoor volleyball team fell 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 24-26, 23-25) to the Netherlands, bringing its Volleyball Nations League campaign to a close on Sunday in Calgary. Calgary native Alexa Gray and Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C., led Canada with 22 points. Celeste Plak tallied a team-high 19 for the Dutch. Canada finished its four-game stint at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex with a 1-3 record, having beat Turkey, then suffer three straight losses to Serbia, Germany and the Netherlands. Th
Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works
The Canadian women's soccer team's quest for qualification to three major tournaments will be broadcast on CBC Sports. All three of Canada's group stage matches for the CONCACAF W Championship will be available on CBC-TV and the free CBC Gem streaming service, following an agreement with Mediapro Canada — the rights holder in Canada for all CONCACAF national team tournaments through 2023. CBC Sports will provide national coverage of Canada's matches against Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday and Pan