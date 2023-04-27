Starling Marte's RBI single
Starling Marte hits a single to left field, scoring Eduardo Escobar to cut the Mets' deficit to 2-1 in the 3rd inning
The Maple Leafs are making a difficult choice in benching a 23-goal scorer coming off his three-game suspension, but it's the right move.
A man saw the eagle and rushed to the rescue — but it didn’t need any help.
Max Verstappen threatened to quit Formula 1 if the championship continues to make changes to its race weekend format
Ime Udoka won't be making friends in Toronto anytime soon.
WWE is bringing back the World Heavyweight Championship! Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, announced this week on Monday Night Raw that the coveted championship will make its return after a decade in retirement. The title was unified with the WWE Championship back in 2013. (Note: Randy Orton was the last person to hold the title.) […]
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard from American Hockey League affiliate Bakersfield on Tuesday. Pickard, of Moncton N.B., had a 23-12-2 record with a .912 save percentage and a 2.70 goals-against average with the Condors this season. The 31-year-old has played in 116 NHL games with Colorado, Toronto, Philadelphia, Arizona and Detroit but hasn't made a playoff appearance yet in his career. Edmonton netminder Stuart Skinner has started all four games against the Los
With forward Michael Bunting eligible to return, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe has some roster decisions to make ahead of Game 5 on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. But one thing's for certain, rookie forward Matthew Knies will not be coming out of the lineup. "He's done a terrific job for us," Keefe said of Knies on Tuesday morning. "He's a guy who definitely has earned his spot and the opportunity to continue to play for us." Knies entered the lineup in Game 2 of the fi
The Lightning led 4-1 after two periods Monday, only to lose to the Maple Leafs in overtime, while Avs defenseman Cale Makar was suspended.
Nearly 10 years ago the Toronto Maple Leafs experienced one of their worst losses in franchise history. They flipped the script on Monday.
This would be one of the biggest NFL head-scratchers of all-time.
Alex Kerfoot's deflection in overtime capped off a dramatic comeback for the Maple Leafs as they took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Lightning.
Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno got a game misconduct and a five-minute major penalty just over 2 minutes into Game 5 against the Dallas Stars after a knee-on-knee hit with Radek Faksa on Tuesday night. Faksa remained facedown on the ice after the collision near the blue line, which came right after he had knocked the puck out of the air with his hand. The major penalty was upheld and the game misconduct issued after officials reviewed the play.
CALGARY — A deal has been reached to replace Calgary's aging Saddledome with a new event centre and make improvements to the surrounding area east of downtown. The City of Calgary, Alberta government, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. and Calgary Stampede said Tuesday they have reached agreements in principle. The total cost is projected to be more than $1.2 billion, with $800 million on a new arena that is to be home to the National Hockey League's Calgary Flames. The overall cost also inc
Ronaldo was visibily upset with his Al-Nassr side trailing 1-0 at the break
Thirty-one teams have been able to erase a 3-1 deficit in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Will one of these squads join the list?
At least 16 Colorado players since Saturday said they were entering the transfer portal to leave coach Deion Sanders.
Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney has jokingly suggested he might try and persuade former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale to come out of retirement. The five-time Champions League winner announced his retirement at the age of 33 in January after leading Wales to their first World Cup finals appearance since 1958. Wrexham sealed their promotion to the English Football League after a 15-year absence with a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood on Saturday.
A drained-looking Emma Raducanu showed worrying signs of strain in Madrid, as she dead-batted all attempts to initiate the traditional pre-tournament interview.
The NFL draft can create some uncomfortable drama when players last longer on the board than expected, leaving them to wonder when the slide will end.
Sergei Bobrovsky hasn’t made a clear case to start over Alex Lyon, and it’s a problem for the Panthers.