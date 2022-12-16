Starbucks Workers in Seattle Join Three-Day Nationwide Strike

Starbucks workers in Seattle, Washington, were among more than 1,000 baristas that launched a three-day strike at stores across the country, on Friday, December 16, according to Starbucks Workers United.

Video posted on Friday by Starbucks Worker Solidarity, which describes itself as a group supporting Starbucks workers in Seattle, shows protesters carrying signs and chanting in support of unionized workers outside a store on Madison Avenue, close to Madison Park. Credit: Starbucks Worker Solidarity via Storyful