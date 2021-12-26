Stanley Johnson with a 3-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will be out up to a month. The Los Angeles Clippers announced George’s injury Saturday. He will rest and be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, when next steps will be decided, the team said. George was injured at Portland on Dec. 6 and missed five straight games with what the team said was a sprained right elbow. He returned to play against San Antonio and Sacramento this week. UCL tears are more common