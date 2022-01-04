Stanislaus County COVID-19 testing sites fill quickly amid increased demand

An increased demand in COVID-19 testing across California has made finding testing available difficult. In Stanislaus County, some people are waiting days for theirs. The county has also seen a rise in cases and hospitalizations, Kamlesh Kaur, a spokeswoman with the Stanislaus County Public Health Services Agency, said. Patients who were looking to book appointments Monday at OptumServ sites in Stanislaus County were out of luck. Kaur said all of the testing sites were full. She added that sites that offered the free rapid antigen tests provided by the State of California quickly ran out.