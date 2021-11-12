Stanislaus County clinic uses antibody treatment for high-risk patients with COVID-19

As the state of California prepares for another possible winter surge, a Stanislaus County clinic is using a unique form of therapy to treat patients with COVID-19. There are roughly 4,000 people hospitalized with the virus, according to the California Department of Public Health, and that number shows no sign at this time of dropping consistently. Golden Valley Health Centers is using a treatment known as monoclonal antibody therapy for high-risk patients who have cancer, diabetes, hypertension, high blood pressure or heart disease. Another risk factor is age. The medication, known as "Regen Cov," may help prevent patients from hospitalization, serious complications, even death. One such patient, 78-year-old Tony Santillan, received the treatment this past spring after he tested positive for COVID-19.