Stanislaus County bans nonlocal visitors to reservoirs amid rise in virus cases

Stanislaus County is taking more steps to keep nonresidents away as cases continue to climb in the region. Starting Friday, only Stanislaus County residents are allowed at Woodward and Modesto reservoirs. County parks and recreation officials said crowds have been large and too many people have been driving in from other places. Officials are worried the rise in nonlocal visitors is driving up their case numbers. Camping reservations for people who don't live in the county will be honored through next Thursday. After that, the reservations will be canceled. It’s unclear how long these restrictions will remain in place.

