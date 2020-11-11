Stanislaus County appeals moving to more restrictive COVID-19 tier

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases increases across the state, some counties are being forced to fall back into more restrictive tiers. The state uses a four-tier color system for reopening: purple, being the most restrictive, red, orange and yellow, the least restrictive. On Tuesday, state public health officials moved Stanislaus County from the red tier into the purple. In response, the county filed an adjudication claim, asking the state to reconsider its decision. Stanislaus County can now remain in the red tier, or the substantial tier, until the state makes a determination. Get the full story in the video above.