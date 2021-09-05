Standing ovation from Blue Jays fans one of Robbie Ray's favourite experiences

The Canadian Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Javier Báez went 4 for 4 with a home run, Kevin Pillar hit a grand slam that capped a game-sealing, six-run ninth inning, and the New York Mets withstood another rally from the Washington Nationals to earn a 13-6 victory Sunday. Francisco Lindor and Jonathan Villar also homered for the Mets, who squandered an early four-run lead but got 4 2/3 shutout innings from their bullpen to win for the seventh time in eight games. Lane Thomas and Josh Bell homered for Washington, which ha