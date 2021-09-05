Standing ovation from Blue Jays fans one of Robbie Ray's favourite experiences

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Robbie Ray dominated on the mound once again, and the Toronto faithful showered him with cheers on his way to the dugout.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories