Stand News arrests not aimed at press freedom, says Lam

About 200 police raided the Stand News office on Wednesday (December 29), froze its assets and arrested the seven current and former senior editors and former board members, for "conspiracy to publish seditious publications".

"These actions have nothing to do with so-called suppression of press freedom," Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told reporters. "Journalism is not seditious ... but seditious activities could not be condoned under the guise of news reporting."

Set up in 2014 as a non-profit organisation, Stand News was the most prominent remaining pro-democracy publication in Hong Kong after a national security investigation this year led to the closure of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily tabloid. Stand News, an online news publication, shut down hours after the raid and all of its employees were dismissed.