'We stand behind him' - Djokovic family

The player was back in practice on Monday hours after winning the appeal, thanking the judge who released him from immigration detention and saying he remained focused on his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam win in Melbourne.

During a family news conference in Belgrade, Djokovic's younger brother Djordje thanked Judge Anthony Kelly for "showing the world the whole truth and nothing but the truth."

The judge had ruled the federal government's decision last week to revoke the Serbian tennis star's visa amid was "unreasonable" and ordered his release.

The fight over his medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination may not be over, however, as the Australian government said it was still considering another move to deport him.