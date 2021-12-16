Stamkos offers important perspective on NHL Olympic participation
Steven Stamkos hasn't had his Olympic dream realized. So for himself and others in his position: if there is a will, there might still be a way to Beijing.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos offered two important points: What's being reported is the "worst-case scenario," and there is still a desire among the players to go to Beijing.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 34 points, making a four-point play with the game tied and 1:46 left, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-105 on Thursday night for another short-handed victory. The Nets were missing seven players because of coronavirus health and safety protocols but still had Durant, the NBA’s leading scorer who added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton both added a season-high 17 points for the Nets, who had just nine players avai
PHOENIX (AP) — JaVale McGee scored 17 points, Deandre Ayton added 15 and the Phoenix Suns cruised to a 118-98 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. The McGee-Ayton center combo dominated the interior, with the Suns scoring 58 points in the paint. All five starters and eight total players scored in double figures. Landry Shamet had 16 points and made four 3-pointers, and Chris Paul had 12 points and six assists. The Suns pulled even with Golden State for the NBA lead at 23-5. The
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout, lifting the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night. After the first five shooters came up empty, Thompson ended the game when he beat Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot with a forehand. Dylan Cozens and Mark Pysyk scored for the Sabres in regulation. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 30 saves and stoned the Wild in the tiebreaker. Kirill Kaprizov and defenseman Jon Merrill scored for Minnesota, and Talbo
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators over the streaking Colorado Avalanche 5-2 Thursday night in a game between rosters wrecked by COVID-19 outbreaks. Tanner Jeannot scored and added an assist, and Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm also scored. Juuse Saros made 24 saves for Nashville, which extended its season-best winning streak to six games. Colton Sissons had three assists. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Valeri Nichushkin
The NBA and its players have agreed to enhanced health and safety protocols through the holiday season in response to rising virus numbers, with additional testing coming and a return to mask usage in many situations. The upgraded mask rules will be in place “until agreed otherwise by the NBA and Players Association," according to a memo shared with teams Thursday night and obtained by The Associated Press. Masks need to be worn again in almost all circumstances during team activities — includin