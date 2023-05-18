Stalking charges formally dropped against man accused of menacing once-missing EMT
Stalking charges against Michael Stennett were formally dropped Thursday morning at a hearing in Cleveland Muncipal Court.
Provincial police have identified human remains pulled from a car at the bottom of Lake Ontario as those of David Hannah, a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago. Police divers stumbled across his car while searching for a completely separate, submerged vehicle in January. It was hauled to the surface using a barge in early May. In a media release Wednesday, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the remains were Hannah and said they continue to investigate, along with the Office of t
A Mexican woman who killed a man defending herself when he attacked and raped her in 2021 was sentenced to more than six years in prison, a decision her legal defense called “discriminatory” and vowed to appeal Tuesday. The ruling against Roxana Ruiz spurred anger from experts and feminist groups who said it speaks to the depth of gender-based violence and Mexico’s poor record of bringing perpetrators of sexual violence to justice. The Associated Press does not normally identify sexual assault victims, but Ruiz has given her permission to be identified and participates in public demonstrations led by activists who support her.
The Sonic employee was a father to a 10-year-old son
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes appears to be soon bound for prison after an appeals court Tuesday rejected her bid to remain free while she tries to overturn her conviction in a blood-testing hoax that brought her fleeting fame and fortune. In another ruling issued late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes to pay $452 million in restitution to the victims of her crimes. Holmes is being held jointly liable for that amount with her former lover an
Spalding County SheriffThe boy was wandering down the street—shoeless, pale, and seemingly confused. He was 10 but weighed only as much as the average 4-year-old. He was hungry and wanted to go to Kroger’s to get food.Police were summoned and the boy pleaded with them to “please not make him go back.”Authorities quickly discovered that the child lived at an upscale home down the street in Griffin, Georgia. Now his parents are under arrest, accused of keeping him locked up, without food or water
The daughter-in-law of Montreal Mafia member Moreno Gallo was killed in a targeted shooting in the parking lot of her beauty salon on Tuesday, Radio-Canada is reporting. Multiple sources tell Radio-Canada that a gunman shot Claudia Iacono five times at 4:30 p.m. after waiting for her to enter the parking lot of her beauty salon, Salon Deauville, in the Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough. Montreal police say when they arrived on the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds inside he
Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for the guy who pulled the gun.
Rida Kazem, 24, was driving beautician Yagmur Ozden, 33, home from a night out in west London when he lost control.
Just over a year ago, Avery, who was addicted to drugs and working on a sex trade stroll in Calgary's southeast, found herself running for her life across farmers' fields after she says she escaped a brutal attack by a man Calgary police have now charged with drugging and sexually assaulting five women. CBC News is calling the woman Avery. Her identity is protected by a publication ban. Avery uses a lot of numbers when she talks about her life. A 24-year drug addiction. Nine months sober. Three
Greene also attacked trans people during a bizarre rant in Congress.
Ahmaud Benjamin Cockburn says he was having lunch in the gymnasium of his Toronto school when a fight broke out earlier this year. Not long after, the 18-year-old was arrested after it was reported he had a gun. Now, Cockburn is suing the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Police Services Board for negligence, alleging he was a victim and not the perpetrator in the incident on Jan. 19 that plunged Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute into lockdown. On Tuesday, Cockburn told CBC Toronto p
He met the girl on Snapchat, posing as a 16-year-old boy with the username “nighttimesensei,” investigators said.
A Canadian man was shot to death in Mexico’s Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido, prosecutors said Tuesday. Oaxaca state prosecutors said Tuesday the Canadian man was found dead in a car with a bullet wound on Monday in a neighborhood of Puerto Escondido where few tourists stay. Prosecutors did not provide any possible motive in the slaying.
WARNING: This story contains distressing details. Waterloo regional police have arrested a 27-year-old Waterloo woman as part of an investigation into an alleged hate-motivated altercation at a DriveTest Centre in Kitchener, Ont., on Wednesday. Police said the incident happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. One of the people involved was Mifrah Abid, who co-ordinates the Together Against Islamophobia program for the Coalition of Muslim Women of K-W. A video posted to Abid's Twitter feed showed Abi
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty ImagesColorado Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has filed to divorce her husband of two decades, according to court records obtained Tuesday by The Daily Beast.The April 25 filing seeks to dissolve her marriage to Jayson Boebert, with whom she shares four sons. An affidavit of service, also obtained by The Daily Beast, indicate that Jayson Boebert appeared to be caught off guard by the court proceedings. He chased away a process server with an expl
A police force has apologised to a man wrongly accused of murdering seven-year-old Nikki Allan in 1992, after the real killer was finally convicted 31 years later.
Aric Hutchinson is suing Jamie Komoroski, who is charged in connection to the Folly Beach vehicle DUI-related death of his new bride, Samantha Miller.
Kern County authorities have released few details about the shooting, and the victims' relatives said they've been given no updates, left to wonder what happened.
The body in the video showing Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has been identified as retired Army Staff Sgt. Nicholas Maimer.
The arrests follow a report that the seven siblings had been abused by their parents, according to multiple outlets.