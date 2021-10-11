Stagflation 'worst of all worlds' -strategist

The Canadian Press

ATLANTA (AP) — A week after blowing an eight-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Atlanta Falcons showed some backbone in a 27-20 victory over the New York Jets. They can thank rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and quarterback Matt Ryan for that. Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft choice, caught a key 39-yard pass to open a touchdown drive after the Jets had cut the lead to three with 6:55 remaining. Equally important, Ryan kept the drive moving with a 15-yard pass to Olamide Zaccheaus after left t