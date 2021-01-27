Stafford vs. Watson: Who's the better option?
Star quarterbacks Matt Stafford and Deshaun Watson are both on the trading block but they carry different price tags. Here's why some teams might opt for Stafford.
NEW YORK — The Yankees completed one of their primary off-season objectives, finalizing a $90 million, six-year contract on Wednesday to retain AL batting champion DJ LeMahieu. New York also has a pending $11 million, one-year contract with right-handed starter Corey Kluber and a $2.5 million, one-year deal with submarining right-handed reliever Darren O’Day. Both those deals are subject to successful physicals. LeMahieu, who turns 33 in July, became the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues. The infielder won his first AL batting title last year at .364, the highest average for an AL batting champion since Minnesota’s Joe Mauer hit .365 in 2009, after winning the NL championship with Colorado in 2016. A three-time All-Star, LeMahieu signed a $24 million, two-year contract with the Yankees in January 2019. He had 10 homers and 27 RBIs in the shortened 2020 season after hitting .327 with 26 homers and 102 RBIs in his first season in New York. LeMahieu started his big league career with the Chicago Cubs in 2011, then was traded to Colorado. He has a .305 average with 85 homers and 478 RBIs in 10 big league seasons, and he has won three Gold Gloves at second base. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have hired offensive co-ordinator Anthony Lynn, who led the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons before being fired earlier this month. Detroit added Lynn to first-year coach Dan Campbell's staff on Wednesday, days after hiring Aaron Glenn to be their defensive co-ordinator. Lynn had a 33-31 record in the regular season and was 1-1 in the playoffs with the Chargers from 2017 to 2020. He was 0-1 as interim coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2016 when he also served as offensive co-ordinator for 14 games. Lynn played running back for Denver and San Francisco from 1993 to 1999. The Lions also announced they hired assistant general manager Ray Agnew and senior personnel executive John Dorsey, a former general manager for the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. The latest additions to the front office are designed to build a veteran-laden support staff to work with first-time general manager Brad Holmes. Agnew was director of pro scouting the past four years with the Los Angeles Rams, working with Holmes as he led their college scouting department during his 18-year career with the franchise. Agnew worked for the Rams for 14 seasons after his playing career. He was drafted No. 10 overall in 1990 by New England and played defensive line for 11 seasons with the Patriots, New York Giants and St. Louis Rams. Dorsey was the Chiefs' general manager from 2013 to 2016 and was Cleveland's general manager for the following three seasons. He was a front office consultant last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
George Springer started his big-league career with a Houston club that had a great young core and quickly became post-season regulars. The new Toronto outfielder sees a lot of similarities between the youthful base from those strong Astros teams and the youngsters who make up the Blue Jays' nucleus. "It is a young lineup but it's a very talented, advanced younger lineup," Springer said. "I think everything that I've heard and everything that I've seen is that they're very, very ambitious, that they want to win and they work hard. "That's pretty much awesome. It's awesome to see." Springer was introduced by the Blue Jays on a video call Wednesday after his six-year contract became official over the weekend. The US$150-million deal was a franchise record for a team that's on a win-now course after returning to the playoffs last summer as a wild-card entry. Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro said Springer brings a long list of attributes to the club, including experience, reliability, dependability, character and impact-player skills. "We think that's the perfect fit for our team," he said. "Where we are now and where we're headed." Springer, 31, put on a cap and buttoned his white Blue Jays uniform at the start of the 40-minute call with reporters, adding with a smile that it was "a good fit." "At the end of the day I wanted to go to where I believed I was going to be happy," Springer said. "And I believe I am." Springer debuted with the Astros in 2014 and spent seven seasons with the team. He was the World Series MVP in 2017 and won the AL Silver Slugger Award in 2018 and '19. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, made ALCS appearances in 2015-16 before entering a three-year rebuild. The signing of Hyun-Jin Ryu in December 2019 showed that a franchise turn was approaching. Opening the free-agent wallet again for Springer showed that long-discussed future plans were now at hand. Ryu served as the rock of the rotation last season and youngsters like Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., started to blossom as the Jays improved to 32-28. "The way that the front office has really gotten behind their guys, the message is that they really believe in this team," Springer said. "That's obviously really important to me." It has been a busy month for Canada's lone big-league club. The Blue Jays also recently signed right-handers Tyler Chatwood and Kirby Yates, the 2019 MLB saves leader, to one-year deals. A reported $18-million, one-year deal with infielder Marcus Semien is expected to become official this week upon completion of a physical. He hit .223 with seven homers and 23 RBIs in 53 games last season, a year after finishing third in AL MVP voting. Additional free-agent signings or trades remain a possibility as there are still areas of need, most notably rotation depth. However, the chances of another eye-popping contract appear low. "We’ve got some flexibility, but the bulk of our heavy lifting is done," Shapiro said. "There still are opportunities for (GM) Ross (Atkins) and our baseball operations group to be creative in what they do." Springer's arrival provides an anchor in the heart of Toronto's batting order and a steady presence in centre field. A Blue Jays team coming off a first-round sweep will enter the 2021 campaign with much higher expectations. "We feel like we've taken the next step and we'll see where that takes us," Atkins said. The 31-year-old Springer was a powerhouse in Houston's 2017 World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, a title now tainted by the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. "I believe in myself and I believe in my performances," he said when the issue came up on the call. "I believe in the team that was there." He joins a club that has yet to finalize where it will play home games this year. Border restrictions forced the Blue Jays to play home games in Buffalo last year. If Rogers Centre is not an option when the 2021 season begins in a few months, the team's spring training field in Dunedin, Fla., is expected to serve as a temporary home venue. Springer had career bests of a .292 average with 39 homers and 96 RBIs in 2019. In 51 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he hit .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs. "I pride myself on being consistent," he said. "I don't want to be that hot-cold guy. I want to make sure that I bring the same thing every day, all the time. I'm not an individual goal guy I guess. "I want to win. I want the team to win and I'm willing to do what I have to do on my end to make that happen." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
MADRID — Lionel Messi returned from suspension to help Barcelona avoid an upset in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, scoring a goal and setting up another in a 2-1 come-from-behind win over second-division club Rayo Vallecano in the round of 16. Messi, coming off a two-game suspension for hitting an opponent during the Spanish Super Cup final, scored an equalizer in the 69th minute and led the buildup to Frenkie de Jong's 80th-minute winner that put Barcelona into the last eight of the Copa for an 11th straight season. De Jong also helped set up Messi's goal with a perfect through ball to Antoine Griezmann, who crossed for the Argentine playmaker to score his 18th goal in 11 matches against Rayo. Fran García had put the hosts ahead on a breakaway in the 63rd. Barcelona needed extra time to advance past third-division club Cornellá in the round of 32. It also played extra time in both Spanish Super Cup matches this year — a win against Real Sociedad in the semifinals and a loss to Athletic Bilbao in the final. Messi was sent off in that final against Athletic on Jan. 17. He missed the game against Cornellà and against Elche in the Spanish league. Barcelona won both matches 2-0. “It’s been a very tough month, with several away matches, but the team showed a good mentality and deserved these victories,” Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said. “We have improving in several areas recently.” It was the first time Messi played in a Copa match this season. He had been rested in previous games. The last time Barcelona failed to reach the last eight in the Copa was in the 2009-10 season, when it was eliminated by Sevilla in the round of 16. With a team mixing regular starters and reserves, Barcelona was in control from the start at the Vallecas Stadium in Madrid. The Catalan club was denied by the woodwork three times, twice in the first half with De Jong and Riqui Puig, and once in the second with a free kick taken by Messi. De Jong had a goal disallowed by offside in the 65th. Rayo was coming off a loss to Mallorca but previously had won six in a row in all competitions. It sits fourth in the second-division standings, in good position to earn promotion. Barcelona trails Spanish league leader Atlético Madrid by 10 points and is three points behind second-place Real Madrid entering the second half of the season. Barcelona's American defender Sergiño Dest did not play on Wednesday because of a thigh problem. Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid were eliminated before the last 16. SEVILLA CRUISES Luuk de Jong scored two first-half goals as Sevilla cruised to a 3-0 win over Valencia, reaching the quarterfinals for the second time in three seasons. Ivan Rakitic also scored in the first half for Sevilla, which also made it to the last eight in 2019. The five-time Copa champion will be trying to reach the semifinals for the first time since 2013. Valencia won its eighth Copa title in 2019 and reached the quarterfinals last season, before losing to Granada. De Jong scored in the 20th and 33rd minutes at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, and Rakitic added the third in the 38th with a neat lob over Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Doménech from inside the area. Every Sevilla player touched the ball in the buildup of the second goal by De Jong. The bad news for Sevilla was that captain Jesús Navas had to be replaced because of an apparent muscle injury in the 65th. Sevilla sits fourth in the Spanish league standings. Valencia, not far from the relegation zone in the league, played without some of its regular starters. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press
Washington’s second-half schedule might not be as jam-packed as first thought, after the NBA said Wednesday it was rescheduling some Wizards games after a half-dozen of their contests were postponed in recent weeks for virus-related reasons. Portland will now visit Washington on Tuesday, a game that was originally set for the second half. Washington will play at Charlotte on Feb. 7, a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 20. And that means the Blazers, who were scheduled to visit the Hornets that day, will now go to Charlotte in the second half of the schedule. The league has postponed 22 games so far this season, 21 of them since Jan. 10. The original intent was to push all those postponed games into the second half, when possible; now, the league said it would move some games into the first-half schedules, “with a specific focus on the teams with the most postponed games to date.” That would certainly include Washington and Memphis, both of which have seen a league-high six games postponed. The Wizards went 13 days without games after six players tested positive for COVID-19 and three others had to sit out because of contact tracing. The Grizzlies will have gone 12 days without games if they play, as planned, in San Antonio on Saturday. Some good news for the league on Wednesday: The Grizzlies said they were returning to practice. Without the schedule changes by the NBA, the Wizards and Grizzlies may have been looking at playing 41 times in 67 days during the second half of the season — which will stretch from March 11 through May 16. Boston and Phoenix have had three games postponed apiece so far, and it’s not yet known if their first-half schedules will be adjusted. Teams also began arriving Wednesday at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to begin quarantine and prepping for the G League season, which — like the NBA did last season — will utilize a bubble. The G League released its 135-game schedule for the 18 teams that will be taking part. All teams will play 15 games from Feb. 10 through March 6. The top eight will go to a single-elimination playoff, and the G League championship game is set for March 11 — the same day the NBA’s second half is set to open and the one-year anniversary of the day the league suspended play last season because of the pandemic. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
MOBILE, Ala. — Canadian-born receiver Josh Palmer is turning heads at the 2021 Senor Bowl. The six-foot-one, 210-pound Palmer, a native of Brampton, Ont., was deemed one of the stars at practice this week. Palmer, who played collegiately at Tennessee, is one of three Canadians at the Senior Bowl, along with Iowa offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (Windsor, Ont.) and Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St-Juste (Montreal). "He looked smooth and fluid in one-on-ones," Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com wrote of Palmer from Tuesday's opening workout. "He was able to get over the top of coverage and tracked the ball well. "There wasn't a lot of buzz about him coming into the week but I thought he was really consistent." Jeremiah added he currently has Palmer graded as a third- to fourth-round selection in the 2021 NFL draft slated for April 29-May 1. Palmer had 33 catches for 475 yards and four TDs this season at Tennessee. Over his college career, he started 35-of-46 games and had 96 receptions for 1,459 yards and seven touchdowns. Last week, Palmer was second behind Jackson on the CFL scouting bureau's list of the top-20 prospects for this year's draft. St-Juste was No. 11. The Senior Bowl will be played Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021. The Canadian Press
