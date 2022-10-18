Staffing shortages at the Phoenix VA
Workers are needed to fill vacant spots at the Phoenix VA.
Workers are needed to fill vacant spots at the Phoenix VA.
WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re
HAMILTON — Brandon Revenberg has quietly become a model of consistency with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The six-foot-four, 301-pound offensive lineman has missed just one game since being taken third overall in the 2016 CFL draft. On Friday night, the veteran guard will appear in his 100th career regular-season contest when Hamilton visits the Calgary Stampeders. "He's exactly what you hope (for) when you draft a lineman like that, you hope they're all 10-year guys," Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's h
When Hockey New Brunswick started tracking all complaints of discrimination last year, organizers expected to get just a few. Instead, 29 allegations were investigated, resulting in 15 players being suspended for a minimum of five games, and up to as many as 20. Executive director Nic Jansen said this was a sign the organization — the governing body of all ice hockey in the province — needed to take another approach. "So we decided to be more proactive," he said. "And Normand was recommended to
Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "
Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.
MONTREAL — CF Montreal has advanced to the next round of the MLS Cup playoffs following a 2-0 win over the Orlando City SC Lions on Sunday night. The squad will now face the winner of Monday's match between New York City FC and Inter Miami in next Sunday's Conference semifinal. Ismaël Koné and Djordje Mihailovic were the goal scorers for Montreal in the big win. Kone scored in the 68th minute, while Mihailovic added insurance with a penalty well into stoppage time. Orlando City started the game
QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib
NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from
CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the
PARIS (AP) — Karim Benzema won the men’s Ballon d’Or for the first time on Monday after a brilliant season with Real Madrid capped by the Champions League and Spanish league titles. Spanish player Alexia Putellas won the women’s trophy for the second straight year following another standout season with Barcelona. Benzema had his best season ever at Madrid, being the top scorer in both leagues. He scored 44 times with Madrid, including 15 in Europe’s top competition, and equaled Raúl González as
Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.
Justin Holl potted in the late winner to lift the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.
CALGARY — Playoff intrigue permeates Friday's game between the Calgary Stampeders and visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats. With three games remaining in the CFL's regular season, the Stampeders and B.C. Lions (both 10-5) are neck and neck down the stretch for second in the West Division and the right to host the division semifinal. Hamilton (5-10) needs to get ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-10) to avoid losing an East Division playoff spot to a crossover team from the West. "It's not technica
TORONTO — The Maple Leafs envisioned a two-headed goaltending tandem to start this season following a summer of change. With his partner already sidelined, Ilya Samonsov has an early opportunity to stake his claim to Toronto's crease. The netminder made 26 saves and Justin Holl scored the winner with 1:55 left in regulation Saturday as the Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2. Samsonov started in place of Matt Murray, who was poised to get the call against his former team before leaving the mo
HALIFAX — HFX Wanderers FC have fired Stephen Hart, the Canadian Premier League team's first and only coach, in the wake of an 8-15-5 season The Halifax side finished seventh in the eight-team league this year. “I met with Stephen yesterday and informed him that I felt it was time for new leadership at our football club," Derek Martin, the club's founder and president, said in a statement. “Stephen handled this conversation with the same class and dignity he has displayed while representing our
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas
Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes updates how his ankle feels, the keys to his transition offence, why he started a YouTube channel and names the best dancers on the team.
DETROIT (AP) — Elmer Soderblom scored a third-period goal in his NHL debut, Ville Husso made 29 saves and the Detroit Red Wings won in Derek Lalonde's first game as a head coach, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 on Friday night. Soderblom, a 2019 draft pick, played in the Swedish Hockey League the past two seasons. He’s the tallest player in franchise history at 6-foot-8. Husso, acquired from St. Louis in a trade during the offseason, had his fourth shutout. Michael Rasmussen had an empty-net