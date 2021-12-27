Staff Shortages Spark Delays and Cancellations at Las Vegas Airport

Long lines were seen at Las Vegas airport on Sunday afternoon, December 26, after at least 40 flights were cancelled due to what airlines said were COVID-19 outbreaks amongst their staff, FOX5 reported.

Video posted by Twitter user @dji75mike shows people forming a line at the Spirit Airlines service desk at the Harry Reid International Airport, formerly known as McCarran International Airport. He told Storyful Spirit had cancelled his flight due to a “crew-related need.” Storyful has reached out to Spirit Airlines for comment.

Disruptions due to staff shortages and weather were reported at various airports over the weekend across the US, with most cancellations hitting Delta, Spirit, United, SkyWest, American and JetBlue airlines, according to the flight-tracking company FlightAware.

FlightAware said at least 1,517 flights within or going to or from the United States were cancelled as of Sunday. Credit: @dji75mike via Storyful