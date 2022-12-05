Staff Removes Environmental Protesters From Salt Bae's London Steakhouse

Animal Rebellion protesters occupied internet personality Salt Bae’s London restaurant Nusr-Et on Saturday, December 3, calling for “meaningful action on the climate and ecological emergencies,” according to the environmental organization.

The high-end eatery was created by Nusret Gokce, better known as Salt Bae, who is referred to as a “meat artist” on his website. The steakhouse serves “meats coated in edible 24-karat gold, including steaks costing £1,450 each,” Animal Rebellion said.

Video shared by Animal Rebellion, which they said was filmed on Saturday, shows protesters at the restaurant in London. Footage posted by the organization shows staffers in aprons carrying a protester out of the steakhouse.

The group said that the eight protesters sat at tables reserved by customers holding “mock menus,” which outlined their demands such as a “plant-based food system.” Credit: Animal Rebellion via Storyful