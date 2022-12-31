Staff at Novo Brazil brewery mourns death of national hero, Pelé
The world is mourning the death of the man who helped popularize the sport, Pelé. That's especially true at Novo Brazil, a brewery in Chula Vista.
The world is mourning the death of the man who helped popularize the sport, Pelé. That's especially true at Novo Brazil, a brewery in Chula Vista.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the
Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady and the first-place Bucs (7-8) will repeat as division champions and earn a postseason berth for the third straight year regardless of what happens in the final week of the regular season. Carolina (6-9), which
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we
The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.
MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole is far from a finished product, and the fourth-year guard showed both signs of brilliance and struggles controlling his emotions on the big Christmas Day basketball stage. Poole scored 32 points — highlighted by emphatic one-handed slam off a pass from Draymond Green in the third — to outduel Ja Morant before being ejected early in the fourth, and the Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-109 on Sunday night in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals won in
Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his
BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a
Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Three full games have passed since the most recent time the Seattle Seahawks found themselves in the lead. That’s 180 minutes of game time spent playing opposite the formula that worked so well for Seattle just a couple of months ago when it looked like a sure playoff team. Seattle’s third straight loss and fifth in the past six games came last Saturday in a 24-10 setback at Kansas City where the Seahawks stumbled with clear chances to put a scare into one of the best teams
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has been named the Eastern Conference player of the week for the fifth time in his career. Siakam averaged 38.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 43.6 minutes per game as the Raptors went 2-1 last week. The 28-year-old had 38 points and a season-high 15 rebounds in a 104-101 loss to Philadelphia on Dec. 19 before scoring a career-high 52 points in a 113-106 win over New York on Dec. 21. Siakam became just the fifth player in franchise history to score 5
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have clinched a postseason berth. Coach John Harbaugh indicated that would have no impact on Lamar Jackson's status. “Players play when they’re healthy and ready to go. That’s really all we do,” Harbaugh said after Baltimore's 17-9 win over Atlanta on Saturday. “When the player and the docs come back and say, ‘Hey, it’s time,’ then (as) coaches, we build him into the game plan.” Even though the Ravens are headed to the playoffs, Baltimore still has a
MONTREAL — CF Montreal signed defender George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday. The deal includes an option year for the 2026 season, the Major League Soccer club said in a release. The 21-year-old centre back was acquired by CF Montreal on Dec. 13 from Atlanta United FC. Campbell played in 36 regular-season games over three seasons with Atlanta. He has also made two appearances for the American U20 national team. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022. Th