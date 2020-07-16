Staff With Masks Clap and Wave to Visitors as Disneyland Paris Reopens to Visitors

Disneyland Paris reopened to the public for the first time since March on July 15, with COVID-19 control measures in place, and visitor numbers limited.

Disneyland Paris said it had “introduced enhanced health and safety measures for both cast members and guests.”

These include "limited attendance, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning measures,” the park said. Face masks would be required for employees and all visitors over 11, it said.

In this video, staff with masks clap and wave towards the visitors. Credit: Nicolas Mercier via Storyful