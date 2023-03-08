Staff of former Stockton homeless veterans shelter seek new building for displaced residents
Last month, dozens of veterans were left displaced after unsafe housing conditions forced them out of downtown Stockton’s Dignity’s Alcove building for homeless veterans. A total of 18 workers were also laid off as a result. Although those workers are still without their jobs, they’re trying to give those veterans a fresh start and a new home, but they said they can't do it alone. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/stockton-homeless-veterans-dignitys-alcove-displaced/43239979