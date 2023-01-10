Stadium Crowd Wishes George Kittle's Grandmother a Happy 100th Birthday

Match goers at the 49ers-Cardinals game sang Happy Birthday to celebrate the 100th birthday of Lucky, the grandmother of San Francisco tight end, George Kettle, inside Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on January 8.

Video filmed by Alex Tran shows the crowd singing Happy Birthday in unison as Lucky’s reaction is broadcast on a stadium big screen.

The 49ers beat the Cardinals 38-13 and are scheduled to play against the Seahawks on January 15. Credit: Alex Tran via Storyful

Video Transcript

[CHEERING]

Let's get Lucky a present she'll never forget. Let's get everyone in the stadium to sing Happy Birthday to Lucky and end it with a nice big whoa. For people's tight end. Are you ready? On the count of three-- one, two, three.

(SINGING)

Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday dear Lucky. Happy birthday to you.