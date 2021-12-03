Stabbing under investigation in Somerville
A stabbing is under investigation in Somerville.
Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam led the short-handed Raptors to a 97-93 win over Milwaukee on Thursday, snapping the Bucks' eight-game win streak.
According to TSN's Rick Westhead, the Blackhawks claim the statute of limitations had expired by the time Beach filed his lawsuit.
The Thunder trailed 72-36 at halftime. They were outscored even worse in the second half.
Hockey Twitter has another new jersey to hate after the Nashville Predators dropped, uhh, whatever this thing is.
The Oilers winger reportedly intends to use the trademark to create athletic apparel after a photo he posted of an actual bison went viral this past fall.
Though their offense wasn't always great, the Cowboys handed New Orleans its fifth straight loss on Thursday night.
Humphries, a world-champion bobsledder, won three Olympic medals for Canada last decade. After defecting over alleged abuse, she needed U.S. citizenship to be able to compete in Beijing.
A fired up Fred VanVleet contributed way beyond what the box score showed in the win over the Bucks. He single-handedly ensure the Raptors held onto their momentum. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
It would be a shame if this run wasn't being enjoyed in the manner it should.
The Blue Jays roster is in good shape, but there's still plenty of work to do after the lockout ends, whenever that is.
Antonio Brown was accused in November of purchasing counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards.
The Pelicans downplayed the severity of the setback but foot issues for big men are always cause for concern.
It's been a special start for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are the hottest team in the NHL right now. But for reasons associated to past failure, the level of excitement with the market doesn't do the team's performance justice.
Evander Kane’s representatives say a video of the player allegedly pointing a gun at his estranged wife has been released without context.
Brandt Clarke’s omission from Canada’s 2022 world junior selection camp roster is one of the most shocking snubs in recent memory.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Lamine Diack, the controversial long-time leader of track and field who was convicted of extorting money from athletes and accused of taking bribes in an Olympic hosting vote, has died, his family said Friday. He was 88. Awa Diack, niece of the former International Olympic Committee member, told The Associated Press that "my uncle Lamine Diack passed away Thursday to Friday night.“ Diack led track and field’s governing body — then known as the IAAF, now World Athletics — fo
Mikaël Kingsbury starts tapping on his steering wheel, the sun splashing across the dash of his electric Volvo, as if he's a drummer in a band. There's no music, only the pitter patter of his hands. He first starts slow, a methodical rhythm — left, right … left, right… left, right … Kingsbury starts speeding up. Driving down the freeway after a training session near his home in Deux-Montagnes, Que.,near Montreal, the 2018 Olympic moguls champion is explaining how approaches and executes every ra
