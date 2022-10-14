St. Xavier beats Trinity

Edmonton Oilers fans are not happy with the steep prices at the concession stands at Rogers Place this season.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by
Will John Tavares silence the haters? Can Auston Matthews do it again? Is this the year the curse ends? Here are six questions for Maple Leafs fans to ponder for the 2022-23 NHL season.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse provides an injury update, how roles will be defined in Toronto's offence and why Juancho Hernangomez will be in the team's rotation to begin the season.
WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want
Hockey Canada has announced its entire board of directors and its CEO will step aside as the organization confronts widespread criticism over how it handled an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2018 men's national junior team. In a media statement, the sports organization confirms that, effective immediately, chief executive officer Scott Smith is leaving. The statement says that an interim management committee will be put in place until a newly constituted board appoints a n
CALGARY — No NHL team lost more and gained more than the Calgary Flames after their most successful season in years. Newcomers Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri can bring offensive firepower and other intangibles to compensate for departed wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk. Will they? Masterful wheeling and dealing in the off-season does not guarantee a championship, Calgary's general manager cautioned. "This idea of winning in the summer is a load of crap I think," Brad Treliving sai
Matty Beniers' performances for Seattle in preseason has many NHL fans reassessing their picks for rookie of the year, which largely had Buffalo's Owen Power winning the Calder Trophy.
TORONTO — A busy and competitive summer has Canadian Dalano Banton more confident and comfortable in his second Toronto Raptors training camp. The 22-year-old from the Toronto neighbourhood of Rexdale scored 11 points and was as impressive on defence in his 17 minutes in the Raptors 115-98 pre-season loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. After the Raptors early exit from the playoffs, Banton played in the NBA summer league in Las Vegas and for Canada at the FIBA AmeriCup in Brazil and worked out
NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from
With an elite talent like Connor Bedard ready to be plucked with the first overall pick, this year's race to the NHL's basement holds more intrigue than ever.
HALIFAX — HFX Wanderers FC have fired Stephen Hart, the Canadian Premier League team's first and only coach, in the wake of an 8-15-5 season The Halifax side finished seventh in the eight-team league this year. “I met with Stephen yesterday and informed him that I felt it was time for new leadership at our football club," Derek Martin, the club's founder and president, said in a statement. “Stephen handled this conversation with the same class and dignity he has displayed while representing our
CALGARY — Playoff intrigue permeates Friday's game between the Calgary Stampeders and visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats. With three games remaining in the CFL's regular season, the Stampeders and B.C. Lions (both 10-5) are neck and neck down the stretch for second in the West Division and the right to host the division semifinal. Hamilton (5-10) needs to get ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-10) to avoid losing an East Division playoff spot to a crossover team from the West. "It's not technica
Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.
SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr
TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed New Zealand-born hooker Gene Syminton for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. The 25-year-old arrives from New Zealand's Hawke’s Bay, for whom he played in the National Provincial Championship. "Gene is a tough and gritty hooker who leads from the front and will bring physicality to our front row,” Arrows COO and GM Mark Winokur said in a statement. "He’s a no-nonsense player who will fit in well with our culture on and off the field, and we are very exci
Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha
Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it
Canada's Dalton Kellett says he's leaving AJ Foyt Racing. The 29-year-old from Stouffville, Ont., made the announcement over social media on Tuesday morning. Kellett debuted on the IndyCar Series for Foyt in 2020 and became the team's veteran driver this past season. "This is not a conclusion I came to lightly, as both the team and I have dedicated time and effort to putting together a program for 2023," said Kellett on his verified Instagram account. "However, at this point, it isn't the right