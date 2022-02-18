St. Pete's Radius Church ends 'Love Week' with free services

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — It seemed like the appropriate thing to ask on Valentine's Day: What does ski superstar Eileen Gu love the most? In a short interview after her halfpipe practice Monday, the Stanford-bound 18-year-old, who is competing for her mom's home country of China, thought about the question and came up with this list. (She said she was not including people on it.) “I’d say there’s one gold pin I got from a volunteer. It's a Beijing 2022 gold pin that has rhinestones around it. I