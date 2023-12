Bon Appetit

When a shrimp recipe is this good-looking, we feel we have no other choice than to acknowledge it by putting “gorgeous” in its title—and this dish gets bonus points for also being easy to execute. See recipe. We think of shrimp scampi as garlic butter shrimp, a.k.a. See recipe. Who can resist crispy shrimp patties and shredded cabbage nestled between toasted brioche buns?