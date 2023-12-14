St. Petersburg city leaders host meeting to get feedback on development of the Historic Gas Plant District
St. Petersburg city leaders hosted a meeting Wednesday to get feedback on plans to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District. More than 100 people showed up to learn more about plans to redevelop the 86-acre site where the current stadium sits for the Tampa Bay Rays. The project includes a new ballpark, residential units, affordable housing, retail and hotel space, senior living, conference space, and the Woodson African American Museum of Florida.