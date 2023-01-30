St. Pete Pickle Ball Association, Parc Center for Disabilities team up on court

The St. Pete Pickle Ball Association is always looking to expand its sport, while the men and women of Parc Center for Disabilities are always looking to expand their horizons. It turns out it was the perfect match. “Well, the first week was kind of chaotic, and then they went up like five levels every time that they’ve come, so we now have people who are really beginning to learn how to play, and that’s exciting for every one of us,” said Dr. Ed. Carlson with the St. Pete Pickle Ball Association. Carlson is one of several association members volunteering their time twice a week to teach these men and women how to play the sport.