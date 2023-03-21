St. Pete bar provides LGBTQ-friendly hangout for the community
The Tampa Pride Parade will march down the streets of Ybor City this weekend and among the attractions will be a giant rooster. It’s the mascot for St. Pete’s news LGBTQ-friendly bar, Cocktail St. Pete. “A Bar that’s focused on the gay community that has obviously been turned into a big sensation,” said owner David Fischer, who opened the Central Avenue night club last year. Fischer always wanted to open a bar where everyone felt welcome.