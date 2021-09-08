St. Lucie County Schools to open COVID-19 testing sites
Marcus Semien homered again, Alejandro Kirk went deep twice and the surging Toronto Blue Jays beat the skidding Yankees on Tuesday night.
Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez continued her remarkable run at the US Open Tuesday, earning a spot in the semifinals with an upset victory over Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.
The GM seat in Ottawa isn't Pierre McGuire's just yet.
Canada will be without Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies for Wednesday's World Cup qualifying match against El Salvador.
Derek Jeter, Rockies legend Larry Walker and the late labor pioneer Marvin Miller are among the class finally being inducted into Cooperstown on Wednesday.
NHL goaltender Anders Nilsson shared details of the horrible concussion symptoms that forced him to hang up the pads last month.
The Raptors gave Lowry the choice of picking where he wanted to go at the trade deadline. He decided to stay put.
You may have the opportunity to play Bishop Sycamore in your own Yahoo Fantasy league.
Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Robbie Ray has earned a Player of the Week nod after another dominant stretch.
Former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen has signed a one-year contract with the KHL's Spartak Moscow
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Man United's Mason Greenwood are both only touching 20 years old and yet are already bona fide Premier League stars.
Just about every year, an NFL coach gets fired during the season.
A penchant for discipline and a dash of gallows humour have been key in Tim Mayza's success for the Blue Jays.
Paul Pierce was sick of talking about LeBron James.
Premier League action returns with a highly anticipated slate of matches following the international break. At the forefront, Cristiano Ronaldo makes his return to Old Trafford.
Who should be the top fantasy pick? Who are the players you want most on your team? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer allowed four hits in seven innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer in his return to the lineup and Eduardo Escobar knocked in three runs as the Brewers maintained their franchise-record 11-game lead in the NL Central over the Cincinnati Reds. Kolten Wong and Christian Yelich added two RBIs each. Philadelphia fell 2 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves, wh
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols rewarded an adoring crowd by hitting a home run in his return to Busch Stadium, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers toward a 7-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night. Justin Turner homered twice and Will Smith also homered for the playoff-contending Dodgers, who won for the sixth time in eight games. St. Louis has lost five of six. A star slugger who led the Cardinals to a pair of World Series championships, the 41-year-old Pujols made his second appearanc
MIAMI (AP) — Pete Alonso hit two home runs, including the 100th of his career, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 on Tuesday night to give Carlos Carrasco his first win with the team. Alonso launched a two-run homer in the first inning for No. 100 and later added a solo shot. The 26-year-old slugger reached the milestone in his 347th game, the second-fastest in major league history. Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard did it in 325 games. Alonso's long ball in the ninth gave him 32 this sea
BOSTON (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered twice and, at 41 years old, became the oldest player in major league history to hit 30 home runs in a season, powering the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 12-7 Wednesday night. Mike Zunino also homered twice and Jordan Luplow connected for the team with the best record in the American League and the highest-scoring club in the majors. Rays rookie Wander Franco went 0 for 4 with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 37 games and passing Mickey Mantle (19