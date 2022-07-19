St. Lucie County family seeks reversal of $4 verdict after loved one killed by deputy
Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char
MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out
The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the
Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I
EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush
Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea
Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T
The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenceman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils.
WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou
Santiago Espinal is the fifth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be selected for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.
The 2022 Calgary Stampede wrapped up Sunday, and numbers show the first full event since 2019 reached near pre-pandemic attendance levels. Steve McDonough, president and chairman of the Stampede board, said the parade led by actor Kevin Costner on July 8 brought in more than 305,122 spectators. McDonough said it was one of the highest attended parades in Stampede history. "I think it's fair to say Stampede in Calgary is back in the saddle," he said. McDonough also said this year's event broke a
WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe
MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ
MONTREAL — CF Montréal can get a much-needed win and avenge an embarrassing loss at the hands of its archrival when the Major League Soccer club hosts Toronto FC on Saturday. The game will be a rematch of this year’s Canadian Championship semifinal where Toronto crushed Montreal 4-0 at BMO Field. "It’s never a good feeling to get embarrassed by your archrivals so we want to do the same to them this time," Montreal defender Joel Waterman said. "They’re coming to our home now so I can assure you i
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have locked up a big piece of their young core by signing Josh Norris to an eight-year, US$63.6-million contract. The 23-year-old led the Senators with 35 goals in 2021-22 and was third on the team with 55 points in 82 games. Norris was selected in the first round, 19th overall, by the Senators in the 2017 NHL draft. He has 90 points (52 goals, 38 assists) and 29 penalty minutes in 125 career games with the Senators. The native of Oxford, Mich., teamed with Senators
