St. Charles Parish sheriff's deputies search for missing kayaker

STORY: The son of Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre has been detained in Thailand.In connection with the death and dismemberment of a Colombian man on the tourist island of Koh Phangan.That’s according to Thai police on Monday (August 7), who say suspect Daniel Sancho Bronchal has confessed to the crime. The local Police Major General told Reuters he appeared before a court on Monday.That as police sought his continued detention for investigation.29-year-old Sancho traveled with police to seven sites on Sunday, including a beach.Where he is accused of dumping plastic bags filled with body parts of a man later identified as 44-year-old Colombian surgeon, Edwin Arrieta Arteaga.The police said Sancho is charged with premeditated murder……and concealing and removing body parts to cover up the death or the cause of death of the victim.Sancho is the son of well-known El Ministerio del Tempo star Rodolfo Sancho and actress Silvia Bronchalo.Media reported that he works as a chef and was visiting Thailand on holiday. Sancho was detained shortly after body parts were found at a landfill on Koh Phangan, an island known for its monthly 'full moon' parties. The police said DNA tests of the remains proved them to be of Arrieta - and added that they have other evidence against Sancho. CCTV footage shown by local broadcaster ThaiPBS showed Sancho and Arrieta on a motorcycle together days before the remains were discovered.Thai police said the investigation is ongoing as authorities continue the search for the rest of Arrieta's remains.