St Andrews football star Jackson Parke and his friends helping save lives
St Andrews football star Jackson Parke, and his friends Elijah Nelson and Ben Silverstein, are helping save lives by raising money for cancer research.
Texas rookie DeMarvion Overshown had secured a spot as the fourth linebacker and a role in place of safety Jayron Kearse in the team’s big nickel defense.
The athlete retired in February after 23 seasons in the NFL
This was an incompletion, but it was still a remarkable throw by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Two weeks after signing with the Eagles, veteran linebacker Myles Jack reportedly told the team he is going to retire.
On Monday, Michael Oher filed paperwork alleging he was never adopted by the Tuohys and now we're questioning the story behind "The Blind Side." Here's a look at how we got here.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New England’s preseason game with the Green Bay Packers was called off on Saturday night after Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field early in the fourth quarter. Bolden, a seventh-round pick from Jackson State, appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath. As medical officials treated Bolden, both teams left their respective sidelines and got on the field, with som
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy and Russell Wilson led their teams to field goals on their only drives of the game and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 21-20 on Saturday night on a field goal by rookie Jake Moody on the final play. Moody, drafted in the third round, bounced back after missing two field goals last week and an extra point earlier in the game to convert the 32-yarder after Trey Lance drove the Niners down the field in the closing minutes. Lance overcame an int
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett guided a pair of quick touchdown drives in less than a quarter's worth of work and the Pittsburgh Steelers breezed past the sloppy Buffalo Bills 27-15 on Saturday night. The second-year quarterback connected on a third down pass during Pittsburgh's first possession to set up a 62-yard touchdown sprint by backup running back Jaylen Warren. Pickett then found Pat Freiermuth for a 25-yard score on the first snap after a 54-yard punt return by Calvin Austin as the Ste
DETROIT (AP) — C.J. Beathard threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Parker Washington late in the first half and the Jacksonville Jaguars went on to beat the Detroit Lions 25-7 on Saturday. Beathard filled in for Trevor Lawrence as most of the starters for both teams watched the preseason game to avoid injuries. Beathard, a backup in his sixth NFL season, was 12 of 20 for 138 yards. He threw an interception along with the touchdown pass to Washington, a rookie receiver, that put Jacksonville ahead 12
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo completed all four of his passes for 39 yards while leading a touchdown drive in his Raiders debut, and Las Vegas went on to a 34-17 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night. Garoppolo played only the opening series for the Raiders (2-0), who signed the longtime 49ers quarterback in March as their replacement for Derek Carr. The 10-year veteran has beaten the Rams more often than any quarterback during Sean McVay's career, and Garoppo
The Cowboys crossing fingers on injured rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown, who could be out with a torn ACL
Tagovailoa played two drives in his first NFL game since Christmas.
Tagovailoa made his preseason debut but it was another quarterback who stole the show in Houston
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from a Green Bay area hospital following a series of evaluations after being carted off the field in the fourth quarter of New England's exhibition game with the Packers. The Patriots said in a statement Sunday that Bolden, who appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay's Malik Heath, will travel with the team Sunday when it returns Massachuset
Aaron Rodgers will make his debut with the New York Jets next Saturday night against the Giants in the teams' preseason finale, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The 39-year-old Rodgers, who hasn't played in an exhibition game since 2018 while with the Green Bay Packers, will start in the final tuneup before the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the Je
Brock Purdy was back from elbow surgery and played well.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Baker Mayfield might have won Tampa Bay's starting quarterback job without even taking a snap in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason victory over the New York Jets on Saturday night. Mayfield was held out and remained on the sideline during Tampa Bay’s second preseason game — a possible sign he has moved ahead of Kyle Trask in the competition to open the season under center. Todd Bowles, who coached the Jets from 2015-18, hadn't indicated before the game whether either qu
Patrick Mahomes also praised Buechele for being “a little bit stronger-willed” than him on one particular play.
The preseason game between the Patriots and Packers was called early after Isaiah Bolden was carted off the field following a scary injury.