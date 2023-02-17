Pat Cullen interview - BBC Breakfast

Storyful

Ohio Senator JD Vance visited East Palestine, Ohio, and released video on February 16 that he said showed polluted water in a creek, almost two weeks after a train carrying toxic materials derailed in the town.In the footage, Vance says, “There are dead worms and dead fish all throughout this water.”He says that “if you scrape the creek bed, it’s like chemical is coming out of the ground.” Vance drags a stick along the creek bed, before a colorful sheen is seen in the water. “This is disgusting,” he says. Vance says the footage was filmed at Leslie Run on February 16. The cause of the sheen has not been verified.The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said around 3,500 aquatic animals died in local rivers and creeks following the crash. It said, “Most of these deaths are believed to have been caused by the immediate release of contaminants into the water,”At a press conference on Thursday, February 16, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan said that the air and drinking water were safe, saying “robust” air quality testing and 24/7 monitoring have shown no problems. Credit: JD Vance via Storyful