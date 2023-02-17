Pat Cullen interview - BBC Breakfast
STORY: Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) workers organised entertainment activities for children at the Osmaniye camp for the earthquake survivors, including face painting and sports.Ahmet Hasim Atalay is one of the social workers who arrived in the camp two days after the earthquake and has provided psycho-social support to children and adult survivors.Many Turkish children were left homeless by the massive tremor that struck Turkey and Syria last week. They have been learning to cope with what happened and with their ongoing anxiety.The number of people killed by the deadliest earthquake in Turkey's modern history has risen to 36,187, authorities said.The earthquakes destroyed or heavily damaged more than 41,000 buildings across ten of Turkey's 81 provinces, according to the report published by catastrophe modelling firm Karen Clark & Company (KCC).KCC said the disaster is the largest magnitude event to occur in Turkey since the 1939 Erzincan earthquake.
Ohio Senator JD Vance visited East Palestine, Ohio, and released video on February 16 that he said showed polluted water in a creek, almost two weeks after a train carrying toxic materials derailed in the town.In the footage, Vance says, “There are dead worms and dead fish all throughout this water.”He says that “if you scrape the creek bed, it’s like chemical is coming out of the ground.” Vance drags a stick along the creek bed, before a colorful sheen is seen in the water. “This is disgusting,” he says. Vance says the footage was filmed at Leslie Run on February 16. The cause of the sheen has not been verified.The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said around 3,500 aquatic animals died in local rivers and creeks following the crash. It said, “Most of these deaths are believed to have been caused by the immediate release of contaminants into the water,”At a press conference on Thursday, February 16, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan said that the air and drinking water were safe, saying “robust” air quality testing and 24/7 monitoring have shown no problems. Credit: JD Vance via Storyful
"As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.
"At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," Carlson texted his producer two days after Fox became the first network to call Arizona for Biden, per a new court filing.
The demise of Nicola Sturgeon as Scotland’s First Minister is further vindication for the adage “Go Woke, Go Broke”.
Hidden stations have been built near Russian President Vladimir Putin's main homes in Valdai, Moscow, and Sochi, according to a Proekt report.
A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.
Angry constituents trying to deliver a petition calling on Rep. George Santos to resign were greeted by a staffer instead.
CNNDon Lemon just can’t help himself, it seems.The veteran CNN anchor caused noticeable tension on the CNN This Morning set Thursday when he oddly suggested GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley wasn’t in her “prime” and, therefore, should be careful when using that word to judge other politicians.The exchange harkened back to other awkward moments Lemon has had with his female colleagues since moving to CNN’s new morning lineup, which has prompted concerns about the team’s chemistry amid conti
Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, has warned a Ukrainian attempt to retake Crimea would be a red line for Vladimir Putin that could escalate the conflict, it has been reported.
Billionaire financier George Soros said on Thursday that if Russia was defeated in the Ukraine war it would result in the dissolution of what he called the 'Russian empire,' something he said would be greeted by former Soviet republics. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Trump loyalist, was quick to try and puncture Nikki Haley's claims to be a fresh face for the Republican Party.
STORY: “They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up,” said Taras Dzioba, 80th Air Assault Brigade press officer.Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists drafted in December after months of humiliating battlefield reverses, Russia has intensified attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, and a major new offensive is widely anticipated as the first anniversary of its invasion nears.Bakhmut's capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance on two bigger cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk further west in Donetsk, which would revive Moscow's momentum ahead of the Feb. 24 first anniversary of the invasion.
(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats are renewing calls for information from former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on his business dealings with Saudi Arabia, countering Republican accusations of influence-peddling by President Joe Biden’s family.Most Read from BloombergChina Hits Back at US with Sanctions on Lockheed, RaytheonChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Over Balloon SagaASML Stolen Data Came From Technical Repository for Chip MachinesUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Pri
Reuters/Marco BelloKristi Noem is trying to thread two political needles.She’s desperate to create chatter about a presidential run, while also not angering Donald Trump and excluding herself from his short-list of vice presidential candidates. She’s also trying to do some of Trump’s dirty work by attacking Ron DeSantis, while also not directly attacking the Florida governor and setting off a war with his camp.On Wednesday, Noem managed to do it all, delivering a speech at the pro-Trump think ta
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova's new government led by pro-Western economist Dorin Recean was sworn in Thursday after winning Parliament's approval, as the small former Soviet republic signaled a shift to security concerns amid Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine. Recean, a 48-year-old economist who served for a year as President Maia Sandu’s defense and security adviser, was tapped by her last week as prime minister-designate after Natalia Gavrilita suddenly quit the position. All lawmakers p
Hundreds of retirees took to the streets in the Chinese cities of Wuhan and Dalian on Wednesday to protest cuts to medical benefits, according to residents and social media posts, following widespread demonstrations last year over COVID curbs. In the central city of Wuhan, hundreds of mainly elderly people could be seen outside the city's central Zhongshan Park in video clips posted to social media. One video from Wuhan verified by Reuters showed pushing and shoving between protestors and uniformed security personnel.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday that the economy remains overheated and the jobs market is too tight, as he kept the door open to future interest rate hikes. On Jan. 25, the Bank hiked its key interest rate to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years, and became the first major central bank to say it would hold off on further increases as long as prices eased as forecast. Macklem reiterated the bank's policy stance, but acknowledged the impact of last week's strong January jobs report.
ReutersA special purpose grand jury has recommended an Atlanta-area prosecutor seek indictments as part of her investigation into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to surreptitiously fake Georgia ballot results to steal the 2020 election.The highly redacted report doesn’t say whether Trump himself should be indicted, but jurors do want their local prosecutor to punish witnesses who lied about what happened.“A majority of the grand jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one
Ukrainian Armed Forces released video on February 15 of a “kamikaze drone” attack on a Russian position near Bila Hora in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.In the footage, at least one Russian soldier can be seen in a bunker underneath a pylon. The video changes to a view from a moving drone. The camera moves closer to the Russian position before the footage cuts out.Ukrainian forces said that the camera was placed on a kamikaze drone which they said targeted the Russian position.The strike location near Bila Hora lies approximately 8.36 miles (13.46 km) southeast of Bakhmut. The region is located in the contested area between Ukrainian and Russian forces in eastern Ukraine, according to the UK Ministry of Defense. Credit: Ukrainian Ground Forces via Storyful