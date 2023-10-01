Srictly's Shirley Ballas fires defiant response to boos from audience as fellow judge slams her as 'picky'
Srictly's Shirley Ballas fires defiant response to boos from audience as fellow judge slams her as 'picky'Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One
Srictly's Shirley Ballas fires defiant response to boos from audience as fellow judge slams her as 'picky'Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One
She's been a dominatrix, It Girl, and muse. But her new memoir Down the Drain proves there's so much more to her than that
A highlight from The Kelly Clarkson show has resurfaced of Jay Leno retelling his royal encounter
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn't be more in love. The proof? A brand new photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared by one of Meghan's close friends. See photo.
The pop superstar joined the couple on a stroll ahead of her expected attendance at the Kansas City Chief's game amid her rumored romance with tight end Travis Kelce
No pants? Check. Exposed thong? Also check.
A fan said Alyssa Farah Griffin looked "annoyed" on air after the former White House staffer was seen rolling her eyes as the cohosts chatted on Friday's show.
The "Watch What Happens Live" host really put the CNN star on the spot in an awkward moment.
The couple entered into a contract in 2020 to purchase the Santa Barbara-area home from Carl Westcott, an entrepreneur from Texas
Penny Lancaster never disappoints when it comes to her fashion even when it's gym wear. And her latest look showed off her incredible physique. See photo.
The actor's anniversary present "wasn't exciting," Amal joked
Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry said Taylor Swift's fans have been sending her death threats and called the fanbase "aggressive" and "very hypocritical."
A spokesperson confirmed the couple have separated.
The family enjoyed a delicious looking Mexican-style feast at home
The actress said drinking "a lot of water" and moving her body "daily" are some of the rules she lives by to stay healthy
The View co-host welcomed her only child with her first husband Alvin Martin
Elon Musk was mocked on social media for wearing his cowboy hat backward during a visit to Texas this week.
Amal Clooney and George Clooney hosted the star-studded 2023 Albie Awards in New York on Thursday, and Amal had a crystal covered Versace moment - see all the photos
The 'America's Got Talent' judges were dressed to the nines for their night at The Albies, a ceremony held by George and Amal Clooney’s foundation to honor defenders of justice
The momager and SKIMS founder attended Paris Fashion Week to support the supermodel
The Oscar-winning actress and her sculptor husband have been married for 45 years. See how their lasting love has evolved since they met in 1978