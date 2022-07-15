Sri Lankans welcome President's resignation

STORY: Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on Thursday (July 14), having fled to the Maldives early on Wednesday (July 13) on a military jet along with his wife and two security guards.

Protesters stormed his residence and office last Saturday (July 9). On Friday morning, hundreds of protests remained camped outside of the presidential secretariat.

Despite news of Rajapaksa’s resignation, dozens of rickshaws and vehicles could be seen snaking along city streets near petrol stations, some having already queued days for a small quantity of petrol.

Snaking queues outside fuel pumps have become common, while the government has closed schools and enforced work-from-home for office workers to conserve fuel.

The country of 22 million has nearly run out of dollars for imports and defaulted on foreign loans.