Sri Lankans Queue for Fuel Outside Gas Station Amid Economic Crisis

Cars queued for fuel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, as seen in footage posted on Wednesday, April 13, amid fuel shortages due to an economic crisis in the country.

Video filmed by Nadil Pahanmith shows a line of cars queuing for the Ceypetco Petrol Station on New Kandy Road in the Battaramulla suburb of Colombo.

Protesters have been taking to the streets to recent days to call for the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid what the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees called a “severe economic crisis” in the country. Credit: Nadil Pahanmith via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]