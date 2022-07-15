Sri Lanka PM sworn in as acting president

STORY: Wickremesinghe will act as the interim president and he is also the first choice of the ruling party to take over full time, though no decision has been taken.

The opposition's nominee is Sajith Premadasa, while the potential dark horse is senior lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma.

Sri Lanka had begun preliminary discussions with the International Monetary Fund about a potential bailout loan, but these have been interrupted by the latest government chaos.